  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:50 2022-10-03 am EDT
880.00 DKK   -1.54%
09/30Carlsberg Group Appoints Ulrica Fearn as Member of the Executive Board, Effective 1 January 2023
CI
09/30Equinor CFO Resigns to Move to Carlsberg
MT
09/30Equinor CFO steps down, moves to Carlsberg
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

10/03/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme

3.10.2022 12:39:12 CEST | Carlsberg A/S | Changes in company's own shares

Transactions during 26-30 September

On 17 August 2022, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in the H1 2022 Financial Statement. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 1bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 17 August 2022 to 21 October 2022, during which a maximum of 11m B shares will be bought.

The transactions made under the share buy-back programme during 26 - 30 September can be found in the attached Company announcement.

With the transactions stated in the attachment, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 3,238,390 own B shares, corresponding to 2.3% of the 141,856,806 total A and B shares.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:
+45 4179 1216

For more news, follow Carlsberg Group on LinkedIn or sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe.

Attachments Attachments ritzau-5682-en.pdf
51_03102022_Carlsberg share buy-back_Transactions 26-30 Sept. 2022.pdf
Appendix_51_03102022.pdf
20221003 - Carlsbergfondet - PDMR reporting.pdf

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 10:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 70 637 M 9 307 M 9 307 M
Net income 2022 -2 327 M -307 M -307 M
Net Debt 2022 19 479 M 2 567 M 2 567 M
P/E ratio 2022 -58,5x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 129 B 17 035 M 17 035 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 893,80 DKK
Average target price 1 093,52 DKK
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Member-Supervisory Board
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S-20.87%17 035
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-12.08%90 886
HEINEKEN N.V.-9.10%50 719
AMBEV S.A.0.78%45 197
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-8.48%43 651
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED0.49%34 608