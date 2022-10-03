Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme
3.10.2022 12:39:12 CEST | Carlsberg A/S | Changes in company's own shares
Transactions during 26-30 September
On 17 August 2022, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in the H1 2022 Financial Statement. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 1bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 17 August 2022 to 21 October 2022, during which a maximum of 11m B shares will be bought.
The transactions made under the share buy-back programme during 26 - 30 September can be found in the attached Company announcement.
With the transactions stated in the attachment, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 3,238,390 own B shares, corresponding to 2.3% of the 141,856,806 total A and B shares.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232
Media Relations:
+45 4179 1216
