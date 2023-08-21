Equities CARL B DK0010181759
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 10:59:51 2023-08-21
|1001.00 DKK
|-0.84%
|-1.43%
|+8.43%
|07:08pm
|CARLSBERG : Guidance raised amidst uncertain conditions
|10:12am
|Russian miners, Chinese investors interested in Polymetal's Russian assets -FT
Today at 01:08 pm
Carlsberg A/S is one of the world's leading beer producers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - beer production and sales: 102.4 million hectoliters sold in 2022 primarily under the Carlsberg and Tuborg brands; - production, bottling, and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages: carbonated beverages, energy drinks, and mineral waters (23 million hectoliters sold in 2022). At the end of 2022, the group had 71 breweries located in Denmark, in the United Kingdom (3), in Poland (3), in Germany (3), in Western Europe (6), in China (26), in Asia (14), and in Central/Eastern Europe (15). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (49.7%), Asia (33.7%), Eastern and Central Europe (16.6%).
2023-08-22 - SEB Large Cap Seminar
