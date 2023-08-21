  1. Markets
Security CARL B

CARLSBERG A/S

Equities CARL B DK0010181759

Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 10:59:51 2023-08-21 am EDT Intraday chart for Carlsberg A/S 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1001.00 DKK -0.84% -1.43% +8.43%
10:12am Russian miners, Chinese investors interested in Polymetal's Russian assets -FT RE

Today at 01:08 pm

Latest news about Carlsberg A/S

CARLSBERG : Guidance raised amidst uncertain conditions Alphavalue
Russian miners, Chinese investors interested in Polymetal's Russian assets -FT RE
Global markets live: Intel, Target, Coinbase, Tesla, Cisco... ZB
China blues ZB
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Notch Cautious Gains as Fed Minutes Awaited DJ
Transcript : Carlsberg A/S, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2023 CI
CARLSBERG CEO: WE NO LONGER HAVE CONTACT WITH OUR EMPLOYEES IN R… RE
CARLSBERG CEO: WE ARE ASSESSING ALL OPTIONS FOR OUR RUSSIAN BUSI… RE
CARLSBERG CEO: LATEST DEVELOPMENTS WILL MAKE IT EVEN MORE PAINFU… RE
Carlsberg in the dark over Russian business after shock seizure RE
Carlsberg Q2 sales supported by premium brands, Asian growth RE
Carlsberg Q2 sales in line with expectations RE
Carlsberg A/S (CPSE:CARL B) announces an Equity Buyback for 12,000,000 shares, for DKK 1,000 million. CI
Tranche Update on Carlsberg A/S (CPSE:CARL B)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 27, 2023. CI
Carlsberg A/S Upgrades Financial Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Carlsberg Malaysia Posts Flat Profit in Q2 MT
Carlsberg A/S authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
Carlsberg A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Carlsberg Raises FY23 Operating Profit Growth Guidance MT
Carlsberg lifts 2023 profit forecast on solid first-half RE
Carlsberg lifts profit forecast on solid H1 sales RE
Carlsberg A/S Board intends to launch an Equity Buyback. CI
ISS posts stronger than expected Q2 growth, takes French hit RE
Carlsberg A/S's Equity Buyback announced on April 27, 2023, has closed with 925,940 shares, representing 0.68% for DKK 1,000 million. CI
JDE Peet's to stop selling western coffee, tea brands in Russia by year-end RE

Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S is one of the world's leading beer producers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - beer production and sales: 102.4 million hectoliters sold in 2022 primarily under the Carlsberg and Tuborg brands; - production, bottling, and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages: carbonated beverages, energy drinks, and mineral waters (23 million hectoliters sold in 2022). At the end of 2022, the group had 71 breweries located in Denmark, in the United Kingdom (3), in Poland (3), in Germany (3), in Western Europe (6), in China (26), in Asia (14), and in Central/Eastern Europe (15). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (49.7%), Asia (33.7%), Eastern and Central Europe (16.6%).
Sector
Brewers
2023-08-22 - SEB Large Cap Seminar
Income Statement Evolution

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
1009.50DKK
Average target price
1153.26DKK
Spread / Average Target
+14.24%
Sector Other Brewers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S
CARLSBERG A/S
+8.43% 21 859 M $
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
Chart Analysis Heineken Holding N.V.
+2.43% 23 165 M $
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
-17.42% 19 053 M $
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Chart Analysis Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
+28.72% 18 583 M $
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED
Chart Analysis Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
-31.00% 28 788 M $
TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited
-15.50% 14 718 M $
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Chart Analysis Molson Coors Beverage Company
+21.10% 13 650 M $
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED
Chart Analysis Kirin Holdings Company, Limited
+0.12% 11 098 M $
UNIÓN DE CERVECERÍAS PERUANAS BACKUS Y JOHNSTON S.A.A.
Chart Analysis Unión de Cervecerías Peruanas Backus y Johnston S.A.A.
-4.80% 7 867 M $
CHONGQING BREWERY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Chongqing Brewery Co., Ltd.
-34.06% 6 135 M $
Other Brewers
