CARL B CARLSBERG A/S
PDF Report : Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S

Equities

CARL B

DK0010181759

Brewers

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:59:45 2023-10-31 am EDT
840.00 DKK -0.83% -3.82% -9.01%
05:56pm CARLSBERG : Lack of excitement in the Q3 Alphavalue
05:13pm Global markets live: BP, Pfizer, Amgen, Pinterest, VF Corp...
CARLSBERG : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add Alphavalue

Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S is one of the world's leading beer producers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - beer production and sales: 102.4 million hectoliters sold in 2022 primarily under the Carlsberg and Tuborg brands; - production, bottling, and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages: carbonated beverages, energy drinks, and mineral waters (23 million hectoliters sold in 2022). At the end of 2022, the group had 71 breweries located in Denmark, in the United Kingdom (3), in Poland (3), in Germany (3), in Western Europe (6), in China (26), in Asia (14), and in Central/Eastern Europe (15). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (49.7%), Asia (33.7%), Eastern and Central Europe (16.6%).
Sector
Brewers
Calendar
Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Carlsberg A/S

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
847.00DKK
Average target price
1,113.00DKK
Spread / Average Target
+31.40%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Brewers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S Stock Carlsberg A/S
-9.01% 17 381 M $
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV Stock Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
-4.69% 107 B $
HEINEKEN N.V. Stock Heineken N.V.
-3.57% 50 734 M $
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. Stock Constellation Brands, Inc.
+0.92% 42 995 M $
AMBEV S.A. Stock Ambev S.A.
-11.64% 38 562 M $
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED Stock Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
-39.39% 26 161 M $
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. Stock Heineken Holding N.V.
-0.35% 21 958 M $
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. Stock Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
+31.97% 18 296 M $
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
-24.11% 17 858 M $
TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED Stock Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited
-23.09% 13 110 M $
Other Brewers
