Real-time Estimate
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|840.00 DKK
|-0.83%
|-3.82%
|-9.01%
|05:56pm
Carlsberg A/S is one of the world's leading beer producers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - beer production and sales: 102.4 million hectoliters sold in 2022 primarily under the Carlsberg and Tuborg brands; - production, bottling, and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages: carbonated beverages, energy drinks, and mineral waters (23 million hectoliters sold in 2022). At the end of 2022, the group had 71 breweries located in Denmark, in the United Kingdom (3), in Poland (3), in Germany (3), in Western Europe (6), in China (26), in Asia (14), and in Central/Eastern Europe (15). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (49.7%), Asia (33.7%), Eastern and Central Europe (16.6%).
Last Close Price
847.00DKK
Average target price
1,113.00DKK
Spread / Average Target
+31.40%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.01%
|17 381 M $
|-4.69%
|107 B $
|-3.57%
|50 734 M $
|+0.92%
|42 995 M $
|-11.64%
|38 562 M $
|-39.39%
|26 161 M $
|-0.35%
|21 958 M $
|+31.97%
|18 296 M $
|-24.11%
|17 858 M $
|-23.09%
|13 110 M $
