The world's third-biggest brewer said sales in the quarter reached 14.9 billion Danish crowns ($2.10 billion), compared with 11.8 billion crowns a year earlier. The numbers did not include sales in Russia, where it has decided to divest its business.

($1 = 7.0788 Danish crowns)

