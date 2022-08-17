Carlsberg Q2 sales below expectations as higher costs drag

COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg
on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue below
expectations as earnings were hit by higher commodity and energy
prices despite a recovery of sales in bars and restaurants.
"Global uncertainty remains high, with the increasing input
cost pressure a particular challenge for us in the coming
quarters," CEO Cees't Hart said in a statement.
Carlsberg, which also produces brands such as Kronenbourg
1664, Tuborg and Somersby, stuck to its full-year guidance,
after it earlier this month lifted its forecast for organic
profit to "high single-digit-percentage" growth.
The world's third-biggest brewer said sales in the quarter
reached 20.51 billion Danish crowns ($2.81 billion), below the
21.6 billion forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the
company.
Rival Heineken said this month that consumers
bought more beer in the first half of the year despite cost of
living pressures, but that it expected rising costs to squeeze
profit margins next year.
($1 = 7.3048 Danish crowns)
