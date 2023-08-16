COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday reported second-quarter sales in line with expectations, supported by its premium brands and growth in Asian markets.

"We're satisfied with this solid set of results, which have been achieved in a challenging environment," outgoing CEO Cees 't Hart said in a statement.

"The strategic health of our business continues to improve, as seen from the growth of our international premium brands and continued growth in key markets in Asia," he said.

Hart, who took the helm at Carlsberg in 2015, will be replaced by CEO of services provider ISS Jacob Aarup Andersen on Sept. 1.

On Tuesday, Carlsberg lifted its profit guidance for the full year.

Sales in the period rose 4% to 21.4 billion Danish crowns ($3.13 billion) from a year earlier, compared with a 21.5 billion forecast by analysts in a poll provided by Carlsberg.

The company does not provide quarterly profit numbers, but said operating profit before special items in the first six months of the year fell slightly to 6.27 billion from a year earlier, compared with the 6.13 billion forecast by analysts. ($1 = 6.8278 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)