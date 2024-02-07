Carlsberg: buoyant after annual results
This reflects strong sales growth (+4.7% to DKK 73.6 billion, and +9.2% organic), partly offset by cost inflation and increased business investments.
The Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of DKK 27 per share to the AGM, for a total of DKK 3.6 billion. For 2024, Carlsberg forecasts organic growth in operating income of 1 to 5%.
