Carlsberg climbed 5% on the OMX, after the brewer published adjusted EPS from continuing operations down 2% to DKK 54.6 (or 7.32 euros) for the past year, with organic operating income growth of 5.2%.

This reflects strong sales growth (+4.7% to DKK 73.6 billion, and +9.2% organic), partly offset by cost inflation and increased business investments.

The Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of DKK 27 per share to the AGM, for a total of DKK 3.6 billion. For 2024, Carlsberg forecasts organic growth in operating income of 1 to 5%.

