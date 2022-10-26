Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:37 2022-10-26 am EDT
866.50 DKK   -3.18%
08:17aCarlsberg lifts 2022 profit outlook
RE
08:08aCarlsberg A/s : Q3 2022 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade
PU
07:57aTrading statement as at 30 September 2022 and earnings upgrade
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carlsberg lifts 2022 profit outlook

10/26/2022 | 08:17am EDT
A bar worker carries a tray of Carlsberg beer in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales broadly in line with expectations and lifted its profit forecast for the year despite weakening consumer sentiment.

The world's third-biggest brewer said revenue in the quarter rose 14% to 20.2 billion Danish crowns ($2.72 billion) on the back of strong Asia sales, compared with the 20.3 billion forecast by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

Sales in Asia grew organically by 19% in the period, with volumes up 10%, but the firm cautioned that the outlook remained uncertain.

"The business environment remains challenging, with an uncertain macro situation, very high inflation and weakening consumer sentiment," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.    Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, said on Wednesday it had seen signs of slowdown in demand for its beer in some European markets over recent weeks, after its third-quarter sales rose by less than expected.

Carlsberg now expects organic profit growth of 10-12% this year, compared to a previous guidance for "high single-digit-percentage" growth.

($1 = 7.4243 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Grondholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARLSBERG A/S -2.66% 873.2 Delayed Quote.-20.76%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. -7.55% 64.9 Real-time Quote.-13.49%
HEINEKEN N.V. -7.87% 81.08 Real-time Quote.-10.80%
Financials
Sales 2022 70 753 M 9 487 M 9 487 M
Net income 2022 -1 553 M -208 M -208 M
Net Debt 2022 19 491 M 2 614 M 2 614 M
P/E ratio 2022 -59,1x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 129 B 17 339 M 17 339 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 895,00 DKK
Average target price 1 093,61 DKK
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Member-Supervisory Board
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S-20.76%17 339
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-10.83%93 769
HEINEKEN N.V.-10.80%50 629
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-4.87%45 104
AMBEV S.A.-3.31%44 367
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-19.51%27 720