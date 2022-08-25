Carlsberg's Poland unit could stop production; lack of CO2 threatens food industry

GDANSK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Danish brewery Carlsberg's
subsidiary in Poland could cut or halt beer
production due to a lack of carbon dioxide deliveries, that is
becoming a problem for the food industry in the country.
"If deliveries of carbon dioxide (CO2) are not resumed,
there will be a high probability of significant production cut
or production halt," spokeswoman for Carlsberg Polska Beata
Ptaszyska-Jedynak said on Thursday.
She explained that the beer industry uses carbon dioxide to
keep oxygen out of beer, but that the lack of CO2 was hitting
many other parts of the food industry which also uses it for
refrigeration.
Carlsberg, which has three breweries in the country, is
among Poland's biggest brewers, with a market share of around
20% according to its annual report.
Heineken's Polish subsidiary Grupa Zywiec
said that it was analysing the situation and it was still too
early to comment.
Poland's third major beer producer, Kompania Piwowarska from
the Asahi Group, said it was using technology to
retrieve carbon dioxide during its production process and its
output was unaffected.
Poland's biggest chemicals firm Grupa Azoty said
on Monday it was cutting production of some products due to
soaring gas prices. Also on Monday PKN Orlen's
chemicals subsidiary Anwil said it was introducing temporary
production halts.
Chemical makers produce CO2 as a byproduct that is used in
various parts of the food industry.
The CO2 delivery halt also poses a danger to the food
security of the whole nation, said Andrzej Gantner, general
secretary of Polish Federation of Food Industry.
"Truthfully, the halted deliveries of CO2, dry ice and
nitric acid influence not only the beverage industry, but also
the majority of key food production industries in Poland, among
them ones as crucial as meat, dairy, processed fruits, and
vegetables," Gantner said.
Gantner also said that the Federation plans to ask the
government on Friday to intervene and ensure that the production
and delivery of resources crucial for the security of the food
industry are resumed.
Poland's government said on Tuesday it would prepare
measures to intervene in the fertiliser market affected by
soaring natural gas prices.
Representatives of Grupa Azoty and PKN Orlen's subsidiary
Anwil were not immediately available for comment.
