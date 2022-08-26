Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:58 2022-08-26 am EDT
965.00 DKK   -0.37%
04:38aFactbox-Food industry in some parts of Europe under pressure as CO2 runs short
RE
03:36aEUROPE : Tech, miners boost European stocks; German consumer sentiment set to hit a record low
RE
08/25Carlsberg's Poland unit could stop production; lack of CO2 threatens food industry
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Food industry in some parts of Europe under pressure as CO2 runs short

08/26/2022 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A cylinder of food grade Carbon Dioxide is pictured next to a packaging machine at the Soanes Poultry factory near Driffield

(Reuters) - A shortage of the gas carbon dioxide (CO2) is putting pressure on food sectors in some European countries, after major producers cut output in response to rising energy costs.

Chemical makers produce CO2 as a byproduct used in parts of the food industry, ranging from putting the fizz into drinks and cooling products during transport to stunning poultry and pigs before slaughter.

Here are some countries that flagged shortages, after major producers cut output:

BRITAIN

Britain's food and drinks industry https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-urges-businesses-meet-demand-co2-after-cf-fertilisers-halts-production-2022-08-25/ urged the government to prepare contingency plans to ensure supplies of carbon dioxide after the main domestic supplier, CF Fertilisers UK, decided to temporarily halt ammonia production at its Billingham plant in northeast England.

ITALY

In July, Italian drinks companies https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/italian-fizzy-drinks-risk-falling-flat-c02-runs-short-2022-07-27/ flagged production cuts due to trouble with sourcing carbon dioxide, as chemical companies slashed output, blaming soaring gas prices and suppliers struggled to secure necessary volumes.

POLAND

Danish brewery Carlsberg's subsidiary in Poland https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/carlsbergs-unit-poland-could-stop-production-due-lack-co2-supplies-spokeswoman-2022-08-25/ could cut or halt beer production due to a lack of carbon dioxide deliveries.

The delivery halt also poses a danger to the nation's food security, said Andrzej Gantner, general secretary of the Polish Federation of Food Industry.

(Compiled by Anna Pruchnicka, Karol Badohal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CARLSBERG A/S
04:38aFactbox-Food industry in some parts of Europe under pressure as CO2 runs short
RE
03:36aEUROPE : Tech, miners boost European stocks; German consumer sentiment set to hit a record..
RE
08/25Carlsberg's Poland unit could stop production; lack of CO2 threatens food industry
RE
08/25Carlsberg's unit in Poland could stop production due to lack of CO2 supplies -spokeswom..
RE
08/25Carlsberg Halts Beer Production in Poland Over Liquid Carbon Dioxide Shortage
MT
08/24CARLSBERG A/S : H1 2022 Conference Call Transcript
PU
08/22CARLSBERG A/S : share buy-back programme
PU
08/20CARLSBERG A/S : Notification and public disclosure of transactions in Carlsberg A/S shares..
PU
08/18Notification and public disclosure of transactions in Carlsberg A/S shares by persons d..
AQ
08/17Carlsberg A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARLSBERG A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70 088 M 9 394 M 9 394 M
Net income 2022 -2 366 M -317 M -317 M
Net Debt 2022 19 611 M 2 628 M 2 628 M
P/E ratio 2022 -62,8x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 139 B 18 583 M 18 583 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 968,60 DKK
Average target price 1 080,48 DKK
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Member-Supervisory Board
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S-14.25%18 583
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-3.40%101 491
HEINEKEN N.V.-7.42%52 500
AMBEV S.A.2.46%48 659
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.2.69%48 213
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED8.56%38 333