  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 10/27 10:59:57 am
1073 DKK   +0.23%
02:21aQ3 2021 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade Presentation
PU
10/27Carlsberg Lifts Guidance as 3Q Revenue Beat Expectations
DJ
10/27Q3 2021 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade
PU
Q3 2021 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade Presentation

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
Q3 2021

TRADING

STATEMENT

28 October 2021

1

Q3 2021 TRADING STATEMENT

Disclaimer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Group's sales, revenues, earnings, spending, margins, cash flow, inventory, products, actions, plans, strategies, objectives and guidance with respect to the Group's future operating results. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will result", "could", "may", "might", or any variations of such words or other words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Group's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in such

forward-looking statements. Prospective information is based on management's then current expectations or forecasts. Such information is subject to the risk that

such expectations or forecasts, or the assumptions underlying such expectations or forecasts, may change. The Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Some important risk factors that could cause the Group's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic and political uncertainty (including interest rates and exchange rates), financial and regulatory developments, demand for the Group's products, increasing industry consolidation, competition from other breweries, the availability and pricing of raw materials and packaging materials, cost of energy, production and distribution related issues, information technology failures, breach or unexpected termination of contracts, price reductions resulting from market driven price reductions, market acceptance of new products, changes in consumer preferences, launches of rival products, stipulation of fair value in the opening balance sheet of acquired entities, litigation, environmental issues and other unforeseen factors. New risk factors can arise, and it may not be possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor to assess the impact of all such risk factors on the Group's business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied on as a prediction of actual results.

2

Q3 2021 TRADING STATEMENT

Q3 - Volume and value growth

TOTAL VOLUME GROWTH

  • Large variations between brands, categories, markets and regions
  • Growth mainly driven by markets such as the Nordics, China, India and Russia

REVENUE/HL

  • Impacted by channel, product and country mix

¹ Organic numbers

TOTAL VOLUMES¹

+3.4%

REVENUE/HL¹

+3%

REVENUE¹

+7.0%

3

Q3 2021 TRADING STATEMENT

Strategic priority update

CRAFT &

ALCOHOL-FREE

INNOVATIONS

SPECIALITY

BREWS

+5%

+10%

YTD +15%

YTD +19%

ASIA

VOLUME

+7.9%

1664 BLANC

+19%

SOMERSBY

+4%

4

Q3 2021 TRADING STATEMENT

Western Europe

THE NORDICS

  • Strong volume development
    • Double-digitgrowth in Denmark, Norway and Sweden
    • Good growth of craft & speciality, alcohol-free brews and non-beer volumes
  • Positive channel mix

SWITZERLAND AND FRANCE

  • Volumes impacted by bad weather
  • On-tradein France and Switzerland challenged by sanitary pass protocol
  • Positive revenue/hl supported by premiumisation

POLAND

  • Market share improvement
  • Volumes impacted by bad weather

UK

  • Organic volume growth
  • Revenue/hl supported by channel mix

¹ Organic numbers

TOTAL VOLUMES¹

-0.1%

REVENUE/HL¹

+2%

REVENUE¹

+2.2%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 65 369 M 10 199 M 10 199 M
Net income 2021 6 650 M 1 038 M 1 038 M
Net Debt 2021 21 864 M 3 411 M 3 411 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 159 B 24 779 M 24 809 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 073,00 DKK
Average target price 1 202,18 DKK
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Member-Supervisory Board
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S10.03%24 779
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-13.42%113 240
HEINEKEN N.V.2.39%62 747
AMBEV S.A.-2.75%42 737
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.87%40 884
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-25.70%32 781