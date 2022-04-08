Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 03:55:27 am EDT
837.40 DKK   +0.96%
Russian brewers ask for help replacing imported hops -Kommersant
RE
04/07CARLSBERG A/S : The lifestyle brand 1664 Blanc shares latest ‘Good Taste with a Twist' campaign
PU
04/06Carlsberg Reportedly in Talks to Sell Russian Unit to Chernogolovka
CI
Russian brewers ask for help replacing imported hops -Kommersant

04/08/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Boxes with bottles of beer are seen in a shop in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian brewers have asked the agriculture ministry to help them find ways to replace imported hops in the next few years as they fear shortages, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday.

Hops are an essential flavouring ingredient and Russian-owned brewers import 98% of the 7,000-7,500 tonnes they use every year, mainly from Germany, the Czech Republic and the United States.

Russia's domestic brewers could also face higher demand as European rivals Carlsberg and Heineken have announced plans to exit the Russian market.

Most Russian-owned firms had enough hops to last them a few months, but would run into serious problems in summer if supplies were disrupted, the Russian Union of Brewers said in a letter seen by Kommersant.

The union asked the government to support the establishment of local production, although the process is likely to take some time.

The Association of Russian Hops Producers estimates that it would need more than 500 million roubles ($6.4 million) in annual state subsidies for 3-5 years to increase production to 1,000 tonnes by 2030, the newspaper said.

($1 = 78.0330 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Kevin Liffey and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 68 192 M 9 996 M 9 996 M
Net income 2022 6 646 M 974 M 974 M
Net Debt 2022 20 351 M 2 983 M 2 983 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 122 B 17 883 M 17 883 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 829,40 DKK
Average target price 1 033,95 DKK
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Member-Supervisory Board
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S-26.57%17 883
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV0.23%115 112
HEINEKEN N.V.-12.08%54 553
AMBEV S.A.-2.33%49 712
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.37%46 351
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-4.06%33 096