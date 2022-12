The company's pre-tax profit was 27.7 million pounds ($33.7 million) for the 52 weeks ended Oct. 2, compared with Refinitiv analysts' estimates of 28.40 million pounds. It had posted a loss of 100 million pounds a year earlier when UK hospitality firms were hammered by the pandemic.

($1 = 0.8212 pounds)

