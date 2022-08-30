Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:25 2022-08-30 am EDT
976.20 DKK   +1.65%
05:12aUK pubs warn of mass closures without state support on energy bills
RE
08/29Carlsberg Removes JV Board Members Tied To Local Indian Partner
MT
08/29Carlsberg acts to remove partner's board members from India unit as dispute deepens
RE
UK pubs warn of mass closures without state support on energy bills

08/30/2022 | 05:12am EDT
COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease in Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's pub and brewing industry on Tuesday called on the government to outline an urgent support package to prevent eye-watering increases in energy costs causing irreversible damage to the sector.

Last week the energy regulator said the price cap for millions of households in Britain would jump 80% to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,164.75) a year from October, but with no cap for businesses some have reported facing hikes of more than 300% on their energy bills.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, members of the board of the British Beer and Pub Association called for a pause on levies, the introduction of an energy price cap for small businesses and additional grant support for pubs.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the frontrunner to replace Johnson in a leadership contest due to run until Sept. 5, has said she favours cutting taxes to help households and businesses cope with the soaring cost of energy.

"As more fixed price contracts come up for renewal this is only worsening. The time to act is now," the leaders of J.W Lees Brewery, Greene King, Admiral Taverns, St Austell Brewery, Drake and Morgan and Carlsberg Marstons said in the letter.

"Without swift and substantial intervention from government there is no doubt we will witness a huge number of pubs close their doors for good, leaving individuals without jobs during a cost-of-living crisis and communities without its social heartbeat."

The group said the rise in energy bills was hitting the industry just as it was starting to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Having survived the unprecedented challenges arising from the pandemic, pubs and breweries are once again faced with an existential threat because of circumstances beyond their control," Kevin Georgel, Chief Executive of St Austell Brewery said.

"The cost of energy threatens to cause mass business failure."

($1 = 0.8522 pounds)

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and William James)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC -0.36% 2185 Delayed Quote.-30.57%
CARLSBERG A/S 1.58% 975.8 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
MARSTON'S PLC -0.11% 36.62 Delayed Quote.-52.39%
Financials
Sales 2022 70 138 M 9 422 M 9 422 M
Net income 2022 -2 366 M -318 M -318 M
Net Debt 2022 19 787 M 2 658 M 2 658 M
P/E ratio 2022 -62,3x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 137 B 18 448 M 18 448 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 960,40 DKK
Average target price 1 083,09 DKK
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Member-Supervisory Board
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S-14.97%18 448
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-6.91%98 040
HEINEKEN N.V.-8.21%52 177
AMBEV S.A.1.62%48 802
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-0.14%47 078
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED13.45%38 666