Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Carlson Investments S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAI   PLHOTB000011

CARLSON INVESTMENTS S.A.

(CAI)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlson Investments has acquired Canadian FinTech Paymiq

12/10/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Carlson Investments S.A. / Key word(s): Acquisition
Carlson Investments has acquired Canadian FinTech Paymiq

10.12.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release Warsaw, 10 December 2021

Carlson Investments has acquired Canadian FinTech Paymiq

Carlson Investments S.A., a NewConnect listed investment group, has acquired and executed a call option to acquire 100% of Paymiq Financial Group Ltd. The Canadian start-up creates tools to manage everyday finances for individuals and companies. The final value of the transaction amounted to PLN 2.6 million (around EUR 564 thousand). At the same time, the company completed a share issue, raising gross proceeds of PLN 5.9 million (around EUR 1.3 million).

Carlson Investments S.A. (ISIN PLHOTB000011) has acquired an option to purchase 100% of the shares in Paymiq Financial Group Ltd. for PLN 2.5 million (around EUR 542 thousand). To date, the option has been granted to Bouchard et Cie SA in exchange for covering all costs of setting up Paymiq Financial Group, as well as applying for a money services business (MSB) license from FINTRAC and financing the company until it reaches the stage of being fully operational. Bouchard et Cie is one of the shareholders of Carlson Investments, holding shares giving it more than 15% of the voting rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders. Carlson Investments S.A. simultaneously executed a call option by paying EUR 20 thousand for 100% of the shares in Paymiq Financial Group.

"Paymiq was financed by Bouchard et Cie while Carlson Investments was being formed. As part of the transaction, we reimbursed the costs of creating Paymiq. Our goal is to dynamically develop this project," said Aleksander Gruszczy?ski, CEO of Carlson Investments S.A.

Carlson Investments exercised its right and acquired all shares in Paymiq Financial Group Ltd. from Maksim Naruta, who was responsible for the company's development to date and the licensing process.

Paymiq is an early stage Canadian FinTech. The company creates tools to manage everyday finances for individuals and businesses in the areas of payment accounts, mobile banking, SWIFT payments, SEPA payments, and a functional currency exchange platform. The startup is currently in the process of developing an operational infrastructure, establishing a relationship with SWIFT, and preparing to become fully operational.

"Acquisition of shares in Paymiq is part of the implementation of the fund's business strategy. It is another company from the FinTech area in our investment portfolio. The investment in Paymiq will ensure our gradual entry into the fast-growing FinTech market worldwide, and in particular on the North American market," added Aleksander Gruszczy?ski.

Carlson Investments' portfolio, in addition to Paymiq, includes FinTech company Helvexia PTE. Ltd. Meanwhile, Carlson ASI EVIG ALFA fund backs epeer and MMPay, among others.

Paymiq is currently in the MVP development phase and in discussions with contractors and business partners.

"Our efforts are focused on preparing and launching the first version of a fully functional product to gather feedback from customers. At the same time, we are at the stage of waiting for approval of our application from SWIFT, acquiring payment contractors, discussing with partners and recruiting team members," said Anna Ulasevica, CEO of Paymiq.

The transaction was financed by a series S share issue worth PLN 5.9 million (EUR 1.3 million). The funds raised from investors will be used to invest in further projects in the FinTech, MedTech and CleanTech industries.


About Carlson Investments:
Carlson Investments S.A. is an investment group listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, whose aim is to invest in technology companies characterized by product or process innovation. The company is particularly interested in invests from industries such as: FinTech, MedTech, and CleanTech. The company is also a strategic advisor to the Carlson ASI EVIG Alpha fund, which finances start-ups under the BRIdge Alpha program.
For further information, please visit carlsonvc.com

About Paymiq:
Paymiq is a Canadian FinTech creating tools to manage everyday finances for individuals and businesses in the areas of payment accounts, mobile banking, SWIFT payments, SEPA payments and a functional currency exchange platform.
For further information, please visit paymiq.com

Contact:

Aalto Capital (Investor Relations, Germany)
Susan Hoffmeister, Partner
Email: susan.hoffmeister@aaltocapital.com
Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0

InnerValue (Investor Relations, Poland)
Piotr Murjas
Email: p.murjas@innervalue.pl
Phone: +48 534 840 730


10.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carlson Investments S.A.
Emilii Plater 49
00-125 Warsaw
Germany
Internet: https://www.carlsonvc.com
ISIN: PLHOTB000011
WKN: A0RNWQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1256058

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1256058  10.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1256058&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about CARLSON INVESTMENTS S.A.
01:32aCarlson Investments has acquired Canadian FinTech Paymiq
EQ
11/15Carlson Investments S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
08/16Carlson Investments S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
08/09Carlson Investments S.A. agreed to acquire HELVEXIA PTE. LTD from an unknown individual..
CI
05/17Carlson Investments S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
02/15Carlson Investments S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December..
CI
2019HOTBLOK S.A. will Change its Name to CARLSON INVESTMENTS S.A
CI
2016Hotblok SA cancelled the acquisition of Erekta Budownictwo Sp. Z O.o.
CI
2016Hotblok SA Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter of 2016
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,02 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net income 2020 -4,42 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net cash 2020 1,11 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 296 M 72,4 M 72,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 33,4x
EV / Sales 2020 53,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart CARLSON INVESTMENTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Carlson Investments S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aleksander Tadeusz Gruszczynski Chairman-Management Board
Lukasz Ryszard Marczuk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wojciech Radoslaw Przybyla Member-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Jaroslaw Kubica Member-Supervisory Board
Pawel Szewczyk Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSON INVESTMENTS S.A.125.89%72
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED64.69%15 205
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.93%7 050
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED7.87%4 317
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-3.59%4 182
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-15.14%3 751