Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Carly Holdings Limited    CL8   AU000000CL86

CARLY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CL8)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carly : CL8 - Rights Issue - Letter to Ineligible Shareholders

04/16/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 April 2021

Dear Shareholder

RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT ISSUE

Carly Holdings Limited (ACN 066 153 982) (the Company or Carly) is undertaking a renounceable entitlement issue to shareholders of up to 42,401,561 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.08 each, together with free attaching options on a one-for-three basis, with an exercise price of $0.16 per option and expiry date of 31 May 2023 (New Option) to raise up to approximately $3,392,125 before costs (Entitlement Issue or Offer). The Company lodged a prospectus for the Offer (Prospectus) with ASIC and ASX on 15 April 2021. The minimum subscription under the Offer is $3,150,000.

Mahe Capital Pty Ltd (AFSL 517246) will act as lead manager to the Offer. In consideration for Mahe Capital Pty Ltd acting as lead manager of the Offer, the Company will pay/issue Mahe Capital Pty Ltd: 1 New Option for every $2 raised under the Entitlement Offer; a lead manager fee of $60,000; a management fee of 1% of the total amount raised under the Entitlement Offer; and a placement fee of 5% of any shortfall placed, including any additional amount that might be placed under the Company's Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A placement capacity (if applicable).

The funds raised from the Offer are currently intended to be used to accelerate the growth in the supply of vehicles available for subscription and towards customer acquisition, sales and marketing activities, working capital and expenses of the Offer.

The Entitlement Issue will be offered to shareholders registered at the Record Date (as defined below) with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders) on the basis of three (3) New Shares for every four (4) Shares held (together with one (1) free attaching New Option for every three (3) New Shares subscribed for and issued).

New Shares will rank equally with all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company already on issue. All Shares issued on conversion of the New Options will rank equally with the Shares on issue at the date of the Prospectus. Following completion of the Offer (assuming maximum subscription) and based on the number of Shares currently on issue, the Company will have issued approximately 42,401,561 New Shares and 15,829,916 New Options (inclusive of 1,696,062 New Options to be issued to Mahe Capital Pty Ltd in part consideration for lead manager services provided to the Company in relation to the Offer) resulting in total Shares on issue of approximately 98,936,975 and total Options of approximately 20,212,548.

Carly announces the record date of 5:00 pm (AEST) on 20 April 2021 for the purposes of determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Entitlement Issue (Entitlement Record Date). A prospectus containing full details of the Entitlement Issue was lodged with ASIC on 15 April 2021 and Eligible Shareholders will be sent letters on 21 April 2021 containing details of how to access the prospectus online. The Prospectus is available on the ASX website (company announcements section, ASX code: CL8).

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61

2 8889 3641

E: shareholder@carly.co

W: www.carly.co

ACN 066 153 982

Ineligible Shareholders

A Shareholder who has a registered address outside of Australia or New Zealand (Ineligible Shareholder) will not be eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

You are not eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer and you will not be sent a copy of the Prospectus. This decision has been made pursuant to Listing Rule 7.7.1(a) of the ASX Listing Rules after taking into consideration the costs of complying with legal and regulatory requirements in jurisdictions outside of Australia and New Zealand compared with the small number of Ineligible Shareholders and the number and value of New Shares to which they would otherwise be entitled.

The Company has appointed Mahe Capital Pty Ltd (AFSL 517246) (Nominee) (who is also the lead manager to the Offer) as nominee to sell the rights to subscribe for New Shares pursuant to the Prospectus (Entitlements) to which Ineligible Shareholders are entitled. The Nominee will have the absolute and sole discretion to determine the timing and price at which the Entitlements may be sold and the manner of any such sale.

Any interest earned on the proceeds of the sale of these Entitlements will firstly be applied against expenses of such sale, including brokerage, and any balance will accrue to Ineligible Shareholders.

The net proceeds of the sale of these Entitlements will then be forwarded by the Company as soon as practicable to the Ineligible Shareholders, in proportion to their share of such Entitlements (after deducting brokerage commission and other expenses). If any such net proceeds of sale are less than the reasonable costs that would be incurred by the Company for distributing those proceeds, such proceeds may be retained by the Company.

Notwithstanding that the Nominee may sell Entitlements, Ineligible Shareholders may nevertheless receive no net proceeds if the costs of the sale are greater than the sale proceeds.

There is no guarantee that the Nominee will be able to sell Entitlements of Ineligible Shareholders on ASX and Ineligible Shareholders may receive no value for the Entitlements. Both the Company and the Nominee take no responsibility for the outcome of the sale of such Entitlements or the failure to sell such Entitlements.

If you have any queries concerning the Entitlement Offer, please contact your financial adviser or Karen Logan, the Company Secretary, by email at shareholder@carly.co.

Yours faithfully

CARLY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Chris Noone

CEO and Executive Director

2

Disclaimer

Carly Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARLY HOLDINGS LIMITED
04/15CARLY  : Renounceable rights issue to raise up to $3.39 million
AQ
04/14CARLY  : Launches Nearly $3 Million Rights Issue; Shares Fall 10%
MT
04/14CARLY  : Renounceable Rights Issue to raise up to $3.39 million
PU
04/14CARLY  : Entitlement Issue Prospectus
PU
04/14CARLY  : Proposed Issue of Securities - ASX pro-rata
PU
04/14CARLY  : Proposed Issue of Securities - ASX placement
PU
03/04CARLY  : Investor Presentation
PU
02/25CARLY  : Appendix 4D - Half Year Report
PU
02/18CARLY  : Is car subscription the future of car ownership?
PU
02/10COLLABORATE  : Appendix 3G - Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,20 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
Net income 2020 -5,37 M -4,16 M -4,16 M
Net cash 2020 0,53 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,09 M 3,94 M 3,94 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,96x
EV / Sales 2020 7,26x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart CARLY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carly Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher James Noone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Maxwell Bunter Non-Executive Chairman
Todd William Hunter Non-Executive Director
Michelle Vanzella Non-Executive Director
Stephen Abolakian Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLY HOLDINGS LIMITED-53.85%4
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.93%764 474
NETFLIX, INC.-0.13%239 172
PROSUS N.V.8.71%183 148
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.14%110 221
AIRBNB, INC.19.45%105 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ