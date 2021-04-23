Log in
Carlyle Announces Share Issuances to Consultants

04/23/2021 | 11:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2021) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it has issued an aggregate of 588,994 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Shares") to two consultants currently engaged by the Company, as follows:

Date of IssueNo. of SharesDeemed Price per Share
February 9, 2021136,363$0.11
March 8, 2021200,000$0.075
April 6, 2021200,000$0.075
April 23, 202152,631$0.1425
Total:588,994

 

Each consultant has been engaged by the Company for a 6 month term, with the Shares being issued in payment for the services rendered by the consultant at a price per Share equal to the lowest permitted price by the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, the Shares were issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption provided under Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Gold Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C, as well has formed a strategic partnership with HDI (The Hunter Dickinson Group) and has formed a 50-50 joint venture with HDI affiliate United Mineral Services Ltd. on the Mack Project located in B.C. The Company also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good
Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Morgan Good, CEO and Director
T: 604-715-4751
E: morgan@carlylecommodities.com
W: www.carlylecommodities.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81648


© Newsfilecorp 2021
