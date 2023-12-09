Carlyle Commodities Corp. announced the appointment of Mr. Alastair Brownlow as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Brownlow is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Washington) specializing in resource-focused accounting and finance.

Mr. Brownlow has accumulated extensive experience working as CFO of TSXV and CSE listed mineral exploration and development companies throughout the world, including exploration and production companies in British Columbia. Mr. Brownlow also previously worked as an auditor in the British Virgin Islands focusing on financial and regulatory reporting of public and private funds and trust companies. Prior to this, Mr. Brownlow worked for a Canadian chartered professional accountant firm where he specialized in the mining industry, gaining significant accounting experience auditing mineral exploration and development companies in Canada and throughout the world.

Mr. Brownlow has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with first class honours from Simon Fraser University.