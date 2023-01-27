Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Carlyle Commodities Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCC   CA14307R2000

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

(CCC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:26:33 2023-01-27 pm EST
0.3000 CAD   -7.69%
01/27Carlyle Commodities Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference
NE
01/12Carlyle Commodities Corp. Announces That Is Has Commenced Phase 1 Diamond Drilling At Its 100% Owned Newton Gold Silver Project Near Williams Lake, British Columbia
CI
01/10Carlyle Commodities Corp. Mobilizes Its Crew to the Newton Gold Silver Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlyle Commodities Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

01/27/2023 | 08:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #712 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

“We are entering a new era of de-globalization. The trust that allowed for global trade over the last 30 years has shifted irreversibly and countries are now scrambling to secure supplies of natural resources as a matter of national security. As a result, demand for key resources, will skyrocket. We have gathered over 300 companies that are exploring for and producing these natural resources so investors can position themselves accordingly,” said Jay Martin, Host of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephan Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For further information:

Morgan Good
CEO
6047154751
morgan@carlylecommodities.com
www.carlylecommodities.com


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.
01/27Carlyle Commodities Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment C..
NE
01/12Carlyle Commodities Corp. Announces That Is Has Commenced Phase 1 Diamond Drilling At I..
CI
01/10Carlyle Commodities Corp. Mobilizes Its Crew to the Newton Gold Silver Project
CI
01/10Carlyle Engages Paycore Drilling and Mobilizes Its Crew to the Newton Gold Silver Proje..
AQ
2022Carlyle Commodities Corp. announced that it has received CAD 0.25 million in funding
CI
2022Carlyle Announces Flow-Through Unit Offering and Closing of $200,000 Initial Tranche
AQ
2022Carlyle Commodities Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.25 million in fund..
CI
2022Carlyle Announces Stock Option Grant
AQ
2022Carlyle Announces Share Issuances to Consultants and Debt Settlement
AQ
2022Carlyle Provides Newton Project Update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,27 M -3,21 M -3,21 M
Net cash 2022 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,02 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Carlyle Commodities Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Morgan Good Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inar Kamaletdinov Chief Financial Officer
Leighton Bocking Independent Director
Jeremy Hanson Director & Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.0.00%6
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.79%10 045
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.1.06%8 662
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED2.97%7 627
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.12.84%919
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.13.36%540