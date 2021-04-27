Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Carlyle Commodities Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCC   CA14307R1010

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

(CCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlyle Commodities : Investor Presentation April 2021

04/27/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRECIOUS METALS FOCUSED

1

of Carlyle Commodities Corp. ("Carlyle"). This summary but are not limited to, the advancement of mineral "estimate," "expect," "may," "project," "plan" and similar believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward- be given that actual results will be consistent with these

. Carlyle does not warrant or make any representations as to in this summary. Carlyle may revise this information in or responsible for any claim or damage, direct or indirect, the information contained in this summary. This information

  • No securities commission or other regulatory authority in in this summary.

under NI 43-101 has not prepared nor verified the and conceptual in nature and, as such, there has been target being delineated as a mineral resource. Any reference person has any reason to contest the relevance and of historic rock grab samples using current lab methods. they were calculated prior to the implementation of

-c of NI 43-101; consequently, the Company is not treating Carlyle Metals does not have the right to explore or mine are indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

2

ABOUT CARLYLE

Precious Metals Focused

Significant historic NI 43-101 resource in BC

Experienced Management

High-Grade Mexican Gold-Silver Project

Exploration Expansion & new Discovery Upside

UNDERVALUED WITH STRATEGIC OWNERSHIP

3

Experience

Mike Blady

Leighton Bocking

Director

Director

a Venture Capitalist with 15 years

Mr. Blady has served as senior management,

Mr. Bocking is an independent Corporate

as a stock market professional

director,

and

member

of

the

Development Consultant. He was the Manager

areas of

finance,

corporate

audit committees for several publicly listed

of Corporate Development at Gold Standard

& development

as

well

as

companies.

Currently

CEO and

Director

Ventures Corp. from October 2014 through

Mr. Good has served on various

of Golden Ridge Resources (TSXV:GLDN), which

November 2015, and prior to that worked in a

in M&A transactions as well

made a new major copper-gold porphyry

Corporate Development role at Timmins Gold

directly and

indirectly

responsible

discovery in the Golden Triangle. Mr. Blady is

Corp. from March 2008 through July 2013,

in excess

of ~$100M

over

his

also an Officer and Director of GTEC Holdings

both mining resource companies that

(TSXV:GTEC). Mr. Blady has served in many

combined raised in excess of ~$100M over his

other companies on executive levels where he

career.

has

been

directly

and

indirectly

responsible for raising in excess of ~$150M over his career.

Bennett Liu

CFO

Mr. Liu is a partner at Red Fern Consulting Ltd., a full-service accounting group that

provides financial and support services for public companies including accounting, regulatory compliance, audit management and financial reporting. Mr. Liu has served as Chief Financial Officer for multiple publicly- traded companies (TSX Venture Exchange and CSE-listed) with a focus on the resource sector. He received his Bachelor of Technology - Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

4

4

SHAREHOLDERS

More than $6B in Successful Mining Exits

Robert Dickinson

Amarc Resources Ltd.

Carlyle's largest shareholder owning ~11%

Mr. Dickinson is the co-founder of the HDI Mining Group and has led the development and operation of 8 mines

raising over $1.9B. In 2012, Mr. Dickinson was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, and, in 2004, he was the recipient of the Entrepreneur of the Year Pacific Award by Ernst & Young. He serves as Executive Chairman of Amarc.

Sheldon Inwentash

B. Comm., CA., CPA., LL.D

Strategic Advisor

Mr. Inwentash is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital Inc. In 1994, he co-founded Visible

Genetics and exited in 2001 to Bayer. His early investments include: Queenston Mining (acquired by Osisko Mining Corp. for $550-million), Aurelian Resources (acquired by Kinross for $1.2-billion) and Gold Eagle Mines (acquired by Goldcorp for $1.5-billion).

5

Disclaimer

Carlyle Commodities Corp. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.
01:45pCARLYLE COMMODITIES  : Investor Presentation April 2021
PU
08:05aCarlyle Commodities and Riverside Resources Report Additional High-Grade Gold..
NE
04/23Carlyle Announces Share Issuances to Consultants
NE
04/16RIVERSIDE RESOURCES  : and Carlyle Commodities Report 24.2 Meters of 1.51 gt Gol..
AQ
04/15Carlyle and Riverside Resources Report 24.2 Meters of 1.51 g/t Gold at the Ce..
NE
02/19Carlyle Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
02/08Carlyle and Riverside Commence Phase One Drilling at the Cecilia Project, Son..
NE
02/08CARLYLE COMMODITIES  : Reports Drill Results at the Mack Project, B.C., Debt Set..
PU
02/05Carlyle Reports Drill Results at the Mack Project, B.C., Debt Settlement & Pr..
NE
01/28Carlyle Commodities and Riverside Resources Prepare for Drilling at the Cecil..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,93 M -1,55 M -1,55 M
Net cash 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,86 M 7,95 M 7,95 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Carlyle Commodities Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Morgan Good Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bennett Liu Chief Financial Officer
Michael Blady Independent Director
Leighton Bocking Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.60.00%7
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED39.47%15 381
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED14.58%14 242
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.9.09%6 967
HECLA MINING COMPANY-1.70%3 448
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD-1.98%1 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ