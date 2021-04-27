Carlyle Commodities : Investor Presentation April 2021
PRECIOUS METALS FOCUSED
1
ABOUT CARLYLE
Precious Metals Focused
Significant historic NI 43-101 resource in BC
Experienced Management
High-Grade Mexican Gold-Silver Project
Exploration Expansion & new Discovery Upside
UNDERVALUED WITH STRATEGIC OWNERSHIP
Experience
Mike Blady
Leighton Bocking
Director
Director
a Venture Capitalist with 15 years
Mr. Blady has served as senior management,
Mr. Bocking is an independent Corporate
as a stock market professional
director,
and
member
of
the
Development Consultant. He was the Manager
areas of
finance,
corporate
audit committees for several publicly listed
of Corporate Development at Gold Standard
& development
as
well
as
companies.
Currently
CEO and
Director
Ventures Corp. from October 2014 through
Mr. Good has served on various
of Golden Ridge Resources (TSXV:GLDN), which
November 2015, and prior to that worked in a
in M&A transactions as well
made a new major copper-gold porphyry
Corporate Development role at Timmins Gold
directly and
indirectly
responsible
discovery in the Golden Triangle. Mr. Blady is
Corp. from March 2008 through July 2013,
in excess
of ~$100M
over
his
also an Officer and Director of GTEC Holdings
both mining resource companies that
(TSXV:GTEC). Mr. Blady has served in many
combined raised in excess of ~$100M over his
other companies on executive levels where he
career.
has
been
directly
and
indirectly
responsible for raising in excess of ~$150M over his career.
Bennett Liu
CFO
Mr. Liu is a partner at Red Fern Consulting Ltd., a full-service accounting group that
provides financial and support services for public companies including accounting, regulatory compliance, audit management and financial reporting. Mr. Liu has served as Chief Financial Officer for multiple publicly- traded companies (TSX Venture Exchange and CSE-listed) with a focus on the resource sector. He received his Bachelor of Technology - Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.
SHAREHOLDERS
More than $6B in Successful Mining Exits
Robert Dickinson
Amarc Resources Ltd.
Carlyle's largest shareholder owning ~11%
Mr. Dickinson is the co-founder of the HDI Mining Group and has led the development and operation of 8 mines
raising over $1.9B. In 2012, Mr. Dickinson was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, and, in 2004, he was the recipient of the Entrepreneur of the Year Pacific Award by Ernst & Young. He serves as Executive Chairman of Amarc.
Sheldon Inwentash
B. Comm., CA., CPA., LL.D
Strategic Advisor
Mr. Inwentash is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital Inc. In 1994, he co-founded Visible
Genetics and exited in 2001 to Bayer. His early investments include: Queenston Mining (acquired by Osisko Mining Corp. for $550-million), Aurelian Resources (acquired by Kinross for $1.2-billion) and Gold Eagle Mines (acquired by Goldcorp for $1.5-billion).
