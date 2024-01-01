Official CARLYLE CREDIT INCOME FUND press release

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE: CCIF) f/k/a Vertical Capital Income Fund (“Carlyle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VCIF) on behalf of Carlyle stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Carlyle has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The Fund was a publicly listed close-end fund that invested in residential home loans. On January 12, 2023, the Fund announced it had entered into a transaction agreement with an affiliate of global investment firm Carlyle. Pursuant to the agreement, among other things, the Fund’s current investment manager (Oakline) would be replaced by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., and the Fund’s investment mandate would change to invest in equity and debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The transaction was subject to approval by a vote of the Fund’s shareholders and was conditioned on the Fund selling at least 95% of its legacy residential loan portfolio.

On July 11, 2023, during market hours, the Fund announced that it had sold a significant majority of its legacy loan portfolio for “aggregate proceeds lower than the book value of the combined assets…,” and as a result, the Fund had revised its NAV to $8.27 per share.

On this news, the Fund’s share price fell $1.45 per share, from a closing price on July 10, 2023 of $9.90 per share, to a closing price on July 11, 2023 of $8.45 per share, a decline of nearly 14.7% on heavy volume.

