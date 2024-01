NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlyle Credit Income Fund ("we," "us," "our," "CCIF" or the "Fund") (NYSE: CCIF) announced today that it will release financial results after market close on Thursday February 29, 2024 for its first quarter of 2024. CCIF will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 1, 2024, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Credit Income Fund's website at www.carlylecreditincomefund.com and will also be available on the website soon after the call's completion.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE: CCIF) is an externally managed closed-end fund focused on investing in primarily equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"). The CLOs are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. senior secured loans with a large number of distinct underlying borrowers across various industry sectors. CCIF is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. ("CGCIM"), an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle. CCIF draws upon the significant scale and resources of Carlyle as one of the world's largest CLO managers.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $382 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 28 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com . Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle.

