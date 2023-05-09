Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGBD   US8722801029

CARLYLE SECURED LENDING, INC.

(CGBD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
13.45 USD   -0.66%
05:56pCarlyle Secured Lending : Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividends of $0.44 Per Common Share - Form 8-K
PU
05:37pCarlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividends of $0.44 Per Common Share
AQ
04:45pCarlyle Secured Lending, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlyle Secured Lending : Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividends of $0.44 Per Common Share - Form 8-K

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividends of $0.44 Per Common Share

New York - Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "we," "us," "our," "CSL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CGBD) today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The full detailed presentation of CSL's first quarter 2023 results can be viewed here.

Aren LeeKong, CSL's Chief Executive Officer said, "Our first quarter results reflected the continued earnings strength and credit performance of our portfolio. The terms and pricing available in today's loan market remain lender friendly and represent a particularly attractive vintage for putting capital to work. This backdrop allows us to be highly selective and committed to disciplined credit underwriting combined with prudent risk management."

Net investment income for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.50 per common share, and net asset value per common share increased by 0.6% for the first quarter to $17.09 from $16.99 as of December 31, 2022. The total fair value of our investments was $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Dividends

On May 4, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a base quarterly common dividend of $0.37 plus a supplemental common dividend of $0.07, which are payable on July 18, 2023 to common stockholders of record on June 30, 2023.
On March 23, 2023, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend on the Preferred Stock for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023 in the amount of $0.438 per Preferred Share to the holder of record on March 31, 2023.
Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 to discuss these quarterly financial results. The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending's website and will also be available on our website soon after the call's completion.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.
CSL is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. CSL is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2023, CSL has invested approximately $7.8 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. CSL's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. CSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Web: carlylesecuredlending.com
About Carlyle
Carlyle ("Carlyle," or the "Adviser") (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $381 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf
Page | 1

of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 29 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ, possibly materially from our expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is not possible for us to predict or identify all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Investors: Media:
Daniel Hahn Kristen Greco
+1-212-813-4900
publicinvestor@carlylesecuredlending.com 		+1-212-813-4763
kristen.greco@carlyle.com
Page | 2

Attachments

Disclaimer

TCG BDC Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CARLYLE SECURED LENDING, INC.
05:56pCarlyle Secured Lending : Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Declares Second ..
PU
05:37pCarlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Declares ..
AQ
04:45pCarlyle Secured Lending, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
04/18Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Carlyle Secured Lending to $12 From $14.50, Maintai..
MT
04/14Carlyle Secured Lending : Announces Tax Character of First Quarter 2023 Dividend to non-U...
PU
04/13Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Invest..
AQ
04/13Carlyle Secured Lending : Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Investor Conf..
PU
04/13Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
04/12CPI isn't giving investors the clarity they wanted
MS
03/28Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARLYLE SECURED LENDING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 218 M - -
Net income 2023 99,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,06x
Yield 2023 13,1%
Capitalization 688 M 688 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,27x
EV / Sales 2024 9,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart CARLYLE SECURED LENDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLYLE SECURED LENDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,45 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aren LeeKong President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Hennigan Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Linda Pace Chairman
Leslie E. Bradford Independent Director
John G. Nestor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLYLE SECURED LENDING, INC.-5.38%688
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED3.23%11 651
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.8.78%7 520
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED20.97%5 512
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-4.61%5 160
MINMETALS CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED26.97%4 040
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer