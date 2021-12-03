Artificial heart maker Carmat suspends implants due to quality issue

Dec 3 (Reuters) - French medical device company Carmat
on Friday said it had suspended implants of its Aeson
artificial hearts following a quality issue affecting some of
its prostheses.
"Quality issues are common events in the life cycle of
medical devices, especially during the production ramp-up
phase," said CEO Stéphane Piat in a statement, adding that the
suspension was a voluntary and precautionary measure.
Given recurring shortages of donors, Carmat's device aims to
give patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure, a
deadly condition where the heart is no longer able to pump blood
adequately around the body, an alternative to hospital stays.
Earlier this year, it launched commercially in the European
Union after receiving European Commission approval and launched
a feasibility study in the United States.
Following the first implant in the Netherlands, Stéphane
Piat said the device had been implanted in eight countries.
Carmat was not immediately available for comment.
