  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CARMAT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALCAR   FR0010907956

CARMAT

(ALCAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Artificial heart maker Carmat suspends implants due to quality issue

12/03/2021 | 12:37pm EST
Dec 3 (Reuters) - French medical device company Carmat on Friday said it had suspended implants of its Aeson artificial hearts following a quality issue affecting some of its prostheses.

"Quality issues are common events in the life cycle of medical devices, especially during the production ramp-up phase," said CEO Stéphane Piat in a statement, adding that the suspension was a voluntary and precautionary measure.

Given recurring shortages of donors, Carmat's device aims to give patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure, a deadly condition where the heart is no longer able to pump blood adequately around the body, an alternative to hospital stays.

Earlier this year, it launched commercially in the European Union after receiving European Commission approval and launched a feasibility study in the United States.

Following the first implant in the Netherlands, Stéphane Piat said the device had been implanted in eight countries.

Carmat was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sarah Morland and Valentine Baldassari, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5,36 M 6,05 M 6,05 M
Net income 2021 -49,4 M -55,7 M -55,7 M
Net cash 2021 6,10 M 6,88 M 6,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 388 M 438 M 437 M
EV / Sales 2021 71,1x
EV / Sales 2022 24,6x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 54,2%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Piat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Carpentier Honorary President
Pascale dArbonneau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jean-Pierre Garnier Chairman
Marc Grimmé Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARMAT-10.78%438
STRYKER CORPORATION0.96%93 329
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-17.91%14 493
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.18.55%6 100
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.1.19%2 862
AXONICS, INC.11.18%2 570