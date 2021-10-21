Log in
CARMAT : Aeson® artificial heart presented at a web conference organized by Ladenburg Thalmann

10/21/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Aeson® artificial heart presented at a web conference

organized by the U.S. investment bank Ladenburg Thalmann

Paris, October 21, 2021 - 6 pm CEST

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, announced today that Ladenburg Thalmann, a leading U.S. investment bank, hosted a web conference on October 20, 2021 on the Aeson® artificial heart, with the participation of surgeons from Duke University Hospital and the Jewish Hospital of Louisville who have performed the first Aeson® implants in the United States in recent months as part of the Early Feasibility Study (EFS).

Speakers at the conference included:

  • Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT;
  • Dr. Piet Jansen, Chief Medical Officer of CARMAT;
  • Dr. Carmelo Milano, cardiac surgeon at Duke University Hospital;
  • Dr. Mark Slaughter, cardiac surgeon at UofL Health - Jewish Hospital & University of Louisville.

You can access the replay of this web conference by clicking on this link.

●●●

About CARMAT

CARMAT is a French MedTech that designs, manufactures and markets the Aeson® artificial heart. The Company's ambition is to make Aeson® the first alternative to a heart transplant, and thus provide a therapeutic solution to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, who are facing a well-known shortfall in available human grafts. The world's first physiological artificial heart that is highly hemocompatible, pulsatile and self-regulated, Aeson® could save, every year, the lives of thousands of patients waiting for a heart transplant. The device offers patients quality of life and mobility thanks to its ergonomic and portable external power supply system that is continuously connected to the implanted prosthesis. Aeson® is commercially available as a bridge to transplant in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. Aeson® is also currently being assessed within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the United States. Founded in 2008, CARMAT is based in the Paris region, with its head offices located in Vélizy-Villacoublay and its production site in Bois-d'Arcy. The Company can rely on the talent and expertise of a multidisciplinary team of more than 200 highly specialized people. CARMAT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Ticker: ALCAR / ISIN code: FR0010907956).

For more information, please go to www.carmatsa.comand follow us on LinkedIn.

●●●

1/2

CARMAT

Alize RP

NewCap

Stéphane Piat

Press Relations

Financial Communication

Chief Executive Officer

& Investor Relations

Caroline Carmagnol

Pascale d'Arbonneau

Tel.: +33 1 44 54 36 66

Dusan Oresansky

Chief Financial Officer

carmat@alizerp.com

Quentin Massé

Tel.: +33 1 39 45 64 50

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 92

contact@carmatsas.com

carmat@newcap.eu

Name: CARMAT

ISIN code: FR0010907956

Ticker: ALCAR

●●●

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to, shares in CARMAT (the "Company") in any country. This press release may contain forwardlooking statements that relate to the Company's objectives and prospects. Such forwardlooking statements are based solely on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and involve risk and uncertainties including, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the rate of development of CARMAT's production and sales, the pace and results of ongoing and future clinical trials, new products or technological developments introduced by competitors, changes in regulations and risks associated with growth management. The Company's objectives as mentioned in this press release may not be achieved for any of these reasons or due to other risks and uncertainties.

The significant and specific risks pertaining to the Company are those described in the Universal Registration Document ("Document d'Enregistrement Universel") filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF, the French stock market authorities) under number D.21-0076. Readers and investors' attention is, however, drawn to the fact that other risks, unknown or not deemed to be significant or specific, may or could exist.

Aeson® is an active implantable medical device commercially available in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. The Aeson® total artificial heart is intended to replace the ventricles of the native heart and is indicated as a bridge to transplant in patients suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure (INTERMACS classes 1-4) who are not amenable to maximal medical therapy or a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and are likely to undergo a heart transplant within 180 days of the device being implanted. The decision to implant and the surgical procedure must be carried out by healthcare professionals trained by the manufacturer. The documentation (clinician manual, patient manual and alarm booklet) should be read carefully to understand the characteristics of Aeson® and information necessary for patient selection and the proper use of Aeson® (contraindications, precautions, side effects). In the United States, Aeson® is currently exclusively available within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study authorized by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

2/2

Disclaimer

Carmat SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 17:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
