CARMAT : Aeson® artificial heart presented at a web conference organized by Ladenburg Thalmann

Aeson® artificial heart presented at a web conference

organized by the U.S. investment bank Ladenburg Thalmann

Paris, October 21, 2021 - 6 pm CEST

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, announced today that Ladenburg Thalmann, a leading U.S. investment bank, hosted a web conference on October 20, 2021 on the Aeson® artificial heart, with the participation of surgeons from Duke University Hospital and the Jewish Hospital of Louisville who have performed the first Aeson® implants in the United States in recent months as part of the Early Feasibility Study (EFS).

Speakers at the conference included:

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT;

Dr. Piet Jansen, Chief Medical Officer of CARMAT;

Dr. Carmelo Milano, cardiac surgeon at Duke University Hospital;

Dr. Mark Slaughter, cardiac surgeon at UofL Health - Jewish Hospital & University of Louisville.

You can access the replay of this web conference by clicking on this link.

●●●

About CARMAT

CARMAT is a French MedTech that designs, manufactures and markets the Aeson® artificial heart. The Company's ambition is to make Aeson® the first alternative to a heart transplant, and thus provide a therapeutic solution to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, who are facing a well-known shortfall in available human grafts. The world's first physiological artificial heart that is highly hemocompatible, pulsatile and self-regulated, Aeson® could save, every year, the lives of thousands of patients waiting for a heart transplant. The device offers patients quality of life and mobility thanks to its ergonomic and portable external power supply system that is continuously connected to the implanted prosthesis. Aeson® is commercially available as a bridge to transplant in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. Aeson® is also currently being assessed within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the United States. Founded in 2008, CARMAT is based in the Paris region, with its head offices located in Vélizy-Villacoublay and its production site in Bois-d'Arcy. The Company can rely on the talent and expertise of a multidisciplinary team of more than 200 highly specialized people. CARMAT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Ticker: ALCAR / ISIN code: FR0010907956).

For more information, please go to www.carmatsa.comand follow us on LinkedIn.

●●●

1/2