CARMAT : EuroLand Corporate initiates buy coverage

June 19, 2024 at 03:35 am EDT

EuroLand Corporate initiates coverage of Carmat with a 'buy' recommendation and a price target of 6.8 euros, highlighting the ability of the designer of the Aeson artificial heart to 'revolutionize the heart failure market'.



'With over 60 implants to its credit, and studies showing highly satisfactory results, the company has undeniable assets to establish itself in the sector', believes the analyst in charge of the dossier.



Given the company's progress, the lack of alternatives in the field of total artificial hearts, and the sector's colossal needs, we feel the company is clearly undervalued, with an upside of +215%", he continues.



