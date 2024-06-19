CARMAT : EuroLand Corporate initiates buy coverage
'With over 60 implants to its credit, and studies showing highly satisfactory results, the company has undeniable assets to establish itself in the sector', believes the analyst in charge of the dossier.
Given the company's progress, the lack of alternatives in the field of total artificial hearts, and the sector's colossal needs, we feel the company is clearly undervalued, with an upside of +215%", he continues.
