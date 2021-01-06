Log in
CARMAT    ALCAR   FR0010907956

CARMAT

(ALCAR)
Carmat : French artificial heart maker Carmat prepares for commercial launch in Q2

01/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French artificial heart maker Carmat said on Wednesday that it was preparing for the commercial launch of its products in the second quarter of this year, in a European market which could have at least 2,000 patients a year.

Carmat said its artificial heart would be marketed under the brand name of "Aeson". Aeson would be launched commercially in Germany in the second quarter, while the French market would be targeted around the same time.

"I am happy to confirm that we will be ready to start selling our product as early as Q2 2021," said Carmat chief executive Stephane Piat.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,32 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
Net income 2020 -41,8 M -51,3 M -51,3 M
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 372 M 457 M 458 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 204x
EV / Sales 2021 32,0x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 41,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Piat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Carpentier Honorary President
Jean-Pierre Garnier Chairman
Pascale dArbonneau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Marc Grimmé Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARMAT3.89%457
STRYKER CORPORATION-2.20%89 821
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC4.14%18 640
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.0.03%4 914
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.6.45%4 318
GLAUKOS CORPORATION-6.42%3 165
