Carmat : French artificial heart maker Carmat prepares for commercial launch in Q2

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French artificial heart maker
Carmat said on Wednesday that it was preparing for
the commercial launch of its products in the second quarter of
this year, in a European market which could have at least 2,000
patients a year.
Carmat said its artificial heart would be marketed under the
brand name of "Aeson". Aeson would be launched commercially in
Germany in the second quarter, while the French market would be
targeted around the same time.
"I am happy to confirm that we will be ready to start
selling our product as early as Q2 2021," said Carmat chief
executive Stephane Piat.
