CARMAT : Invest Securities reduces its target price
This downward revision is mainly based on the increase in beta, to reflect Carmat's difficulties in significantly strengthening its financial visibility, when the dilutive impact of the financing line was already largely built into its model.
The research department nevertheless welcomes an encouraging half-year update, marked by a doubling of the implantation rate compared with the first quarter, with the guidance assuming a further strong acceleration in the second half.
