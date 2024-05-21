CARMAT : Invest Securities remains Buy, lowers its target

May 21, 2024 at 09:23 am EDT Share

Invest Securities reiterates its 'buy' opinion on Carmat, but lowers its target price from 12 to 10 euros, updating its model to include Friday's capital increase, which extends financial visibility until mid-August.



Dilution was, in part, integrated into our model, which is fully diluted by the overall requirement, but the fall in the share price since the last update (-29%) means that total financing is mechanically more dilutive", it adds.



Despite low financial visibility for the artificial heart designer, the research department nevertheless believes that the inflection point for growth has been passed, with gradual market penetration to come.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.