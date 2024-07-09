CARMAT : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the stock

July 09, 2024 at 10:34 am EDT Share

Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Carmat shares, with an unchanged target price of 6.8 euros.



This morning, Carmat published its sales figures for the first half of the year. Sales for the period came to 3.2 ME, corresponding to the sale of 20 Aeson artificial hearts, including 6 for commercial purposes (Germany, Italy and Poland) and 14 for the EFICAS study in France



"Management took advantage of this publication to confirm its 2024 sales guidance of 14 ME (vs. 12 ME according to ODDO BHF). At this stage, we consider this target to be ambitious, despite the acceleration in the number of new sites in the second quarter", says the analyst.



"The financing theme and sales momentum will be the two main issues to watch in the second half of the year", adds the broker.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.