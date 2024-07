Carmat announced on Tuesday that it had performed 20 implants of its Aeson artificial heart in the first quarter of 2024, and recorded half-year sales of 3.2 million euros.

"The rate of implantation reached four Aeson hearts per month in the second quarter of this year, a doubling compared to the first quarter's rate of 2 hearts per month," the medical technology group said in a statement.

Carmat also said it expected sales to continue to grow in the second half of the year, to reach an estimated €14 million in annual sales, as previously announced.

(Written by Augustin Turpin, edited by Kate Entringer)