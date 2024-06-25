Carmat: changes in corporate governance
A director of the company since 2018, Pierre Bastid is also one of its main shareholders via the LOHAS and Les Bastidons entities, which he controls, and which together hold 13.5% of the capital.
Carmat also announces the resignation of director André Muller, following his appointment as CEO of Idorsia. Following these changes, the Board of Directors now comprises 10 members, five of whom are independent.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction