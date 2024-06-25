Carmat: changes in corporate governance

Carmat, the designer and developer of the Aeson artificial heart, announces the appointment of Pierre Bastid, director, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Alexandre Conroy, who resigned for personal reasons.



A director of the company since 2018, Pierre Bastid is also one of its main shareholders via the LOHAS and Les Bastidons entities, which he controls, and which together hold 13.5% of the capital.



Carmat also announces the resignation of director André Muller, following his appointment as CEO of Idorsia. Following these changes, the Board of Directors now comprises 10 members, five of whom are independent.



