Carmat: conditional agreement in principle with the EIB
Implementation of this agreement would extend the maturity date of the first tranche of the loan, in principal and interest, by around €15 million to July 31, 2026, and that of the other two tranches to August 2027 and October 2028 respectively.
In addition, equitization of the loan would make it possible to limit its repayment in cash and thus optimize Carmat's cash position. Final agreements could be signed by the end of the first quarter of 2024.
