Carmat: conditional agreement in principle with the EIB

January 12, 2024 at 01:49 am EST

Carmat announces a conditional agreement in principle with the EIB on the repayment terms of the loan contracted in December 2018 with the latter, to postpone its maturity and limit the cash flows associated with its repayment.



Implementation of this agreement would extend the maturity date of the first tranche of the loan, in principal and interest, by around €15 million to July 31, 2026, and that of the other two tranches to August 2027 and October 2028 respectively.



In addition, equitization of the loan would make it possible to limit its repayment in cash and thus optimize Carmat's cash position. Final agreements could be signed by the end of the first quarter of 2024.



