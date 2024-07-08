Carmat: equity financing facility set up
Stéphane Piat, CEO of the Aeson artificial heart developer, explains that this financing line enables Carmat to immediately extend its financial visibility to the end of September 2024.
It also provides Carmat with a potential global financing cushion of around eight million euros (based on the current share price) over the next 24 months, which will give the company "considerable room for maneuver".
