Carmat: launches a capital increase

Carmat announces the launch of a capital increase for an initial amount of 15 ME as part of its short-term financing.



This capital increase will be carried out by way of a public offering with cancellation of preferential subscription rights.



The initial amount of the capital increase may be increased up to 17.25 ME if the extension clause is exercised in full, and up to 19.8 ME if the extension clause and the over-allotment option are exercised in full.



The subscription price has been set at E3.99 per share, representing a 30% discount to the volume-weighted average share price for the five trading days preceding the setting of the subscription price.



Subscription and underwriting commitments amount to E9.17 million, representing 61.13% of the initial amount of the transaction (including E3.25 million from the historical shareholders Lohas, Santé Holdings and Therabel Invest).



