Carmat: new production building commissioned

Carmat jumped on the stock market this Tuesday after announcing the commissioning of its new production unit located in Bois-d'Arcy (Yvelines).



The commissioning of this 1,500 m2 building should enable the company to reach a production capacity of 500 artificial hearts per year from 2024, in line with its objectives.



All the facilities in the building named 'BDA2' - which joins the historic 'BDA1' site - have been reviewed by the certification body Dekra, which has issued its approval to produce the Aeson total heart there.



In its press release, Carmat states that it intends to develop its industrial facilities over the next few years, in order to reach an annual production capacity of 1,000 Aeson hearts by 2027.



Following this optimistic outlook, Carmat's share price rose by more than 31% on Tuesday morning on the Paris stock exchange.



