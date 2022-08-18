Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CarMax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMX   US1431301027

CARMAX, INC.

(KMX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:06 2022-08-18 pm EDT
98.58 USD   -1.43%
01:42pCarMax Offering Up to $5,000 Hiring Bonuses
MT
01:22pCarMax Announces Hiring Events for Automotive Technicians and Service Professionals on August 25
GL
08/16Carvana, CarMax Auto Finance Report 'Modest Deterioration' In July Metrics, Wedbush Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CarMax Announces Hiring Events for Automotive Technicians and Service Professionals on August 25

08/18/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company To Host Hiring Events in 15 Cities

RICHMOND, VA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, announces plans to hold hiring events for automotive technicians and service professionals in 15 cities across the country on Thursday, August 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. local time. The company will be interviewing candidates for a variety of positions, including technicians, detailers, painters, supply associates, and more. 

There will be job opportunities for both new and seasoned automotive professionals, with potential for jobs to be offered on-the-spot. Some positions will also offer sign-on bonuses of up to $5,000. Additionally, every candidate that RSVPs for a hiring event and applies for a technician position on the careers site will be entered into a drawing for a $300 gift card to an auto parts retailer. There will be one drawing per store following the event. 

CarMax is the largest buyer and seller of used cars in the United States and the company’s highly trained technicians and automotive service associates primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale. Technicians at CarMax earn $19-$53 per hour, which varies by location and experience, and find value in the company’s award-winning training program, strong opportunities to grow long-term careers, reimbursement programs for ASE certifications, and free or discounted tools. 

“CarMax leads the industry in providing an innovative and world-class experience for used car buyers and it’s our people who are central to our success,” said vice president of regional service operations, Tyrone Payton. “We’re excited to welcome new automotive talent to join our team and experience first-hand what makes CarMax a great place to work.” 

The following CarMax locations will be hosting hiring events on August 25. Interested candidates can visit carmaxautotech.com for more information and to RSVP.

  1. Cleveland, OH – Cleveland East CarMax at 4900 Pointe Parkway, Warrensville Heights, OH
  2. Columbus, OH – Sawmill CarMax at 2700 Farmers Drive, Columbus, OH
  3. Tulsa, OK – 9131 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK
  4. Grand Rapids, MI – 4431 28th Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
  5. Norcross, GA – 1975 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross, GA
  6. Hillside, IL – 101 North Wolf Road, Hillside, IL
  7. Des Moines, IA – 10315 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA
  8. Omaha, NE – 17606 Burt Street, Omaha, NE
  9. Brooklyn Park, MN – 6900 Lake Drive Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN
  10. Salt Lake City, UT – 11213 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT
  11. Oklahoma City, OK – 1121 East Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK
  12. Parker, CO – 18220 Ponderosa Drive, Parker, CO
  13. Laurel, MD – 8800 Freestate Drive, Laurel, MD
  14. Albuquerque, NM – 5500 Alameda Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
  15. Columbia, SC – 555 Jamil Road, Columbia, SC

In addition to hosting in-person hiring events, CarMax is also accepting online applications from job seekers who may apply directly for open positions at careers.carmax.com

CarMax offers competitive pay and generous benefits that include:

  • Discounts on car purchases, which saves associates up to $3,000 on a vehicle and is extended to family members – including spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children.
  • Immediate 401(k) eligibility with an industry-leading 6% match on contributions.
  • Wellness benefits such as gym discounts and free access to Headspace, which provides guided meditation and mindfulness that can support overall well-being and better sleep.
  • Endless career paths driven by our variety of roles with unmatched training and support for associate career growth.
  • Volunteer team builders and opportunities to make an impact in our communities and support causes associates are passionate about.
  • Additional benefits include paid time off, medical plan, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, employee stock purchase plan, and more. 

CarMax is also a proud partner of TechForce Foundation, a national nonprofit focused on championing students through their education and into careers as professional technicians.   

“CarMax has been a long-time donor to TechForce Foundation and its career exploration and workforce development programs,” said TechForce CEO, Jennifer Maher. “CarMax's charitable investment connects people who want to pursue a technical education and career in automotive to in-demand, flourishing futures.” 

For 18 consecutive years, CarMax has been named one of FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® and additional award recognitions include FORTUNE magazine’s Best Workplaces in Retail and Best Workplaces for Diversity; Training Magazine’s "Training Top 125" companies in America; and recognition by G.I. Jobs as a Military Friendly Employer and PEOPLE on its Companies that Care® list. 

# # # 

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, express pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, CarMax sold approximately 924,000 used vehicles and 706,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $9 billion in receivables during fiscal 2022, adding to its nearly $16 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 230 stores, more than 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 18 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2022 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Attachments


All news about CARMAX, INC.
01:42pCarMax Offering Up to $5,000 Hiring Bonuses
MT
01:22pCarMax Announces Hiring Events for Automotive Technicians and Service Professionals on ..
GL
08/16Carvana, CarMax Auto Finance Report 'Modest Deterioration' In July Metrics, Wedbush Say..
MT
07/28CarMax Releases 2022 Responsibility Report
GL
07/28CARMAX : Releases 2022 Responsibility Report
PU
07/22INSIDER SELL : Carmax
MT
07/19INSIDER SELL : Carmax
MT
07/14CarMax Poised to Gain Market Share But Faces Pressure on Profitability, Wedbush Says
MT
07/14Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas Cuts Price Target on CarMax to $124 From $140, Citing Secto..
MT
07/05INSIDER SELL : Carmax
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARMAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 33 860 M - -
Net income 2023 890 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 918 M 15 918 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 32 647
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CARMAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarMax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARMAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 100,01 $
Average target price 112,89 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William D. Nash Auction Manager
Enrique N. Mayor-Mora Vice President-Finance
Thomas J. Folliard Director-Purchasing
Shamim Mohammad Chief Technology & Information Officer, Senior VP
Diane Long Cafritz SVP, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARMAX, INC.-23.21%15 918
COPART, INC.-14.17%30 928
CARVANA CO.-78.59%5 250
IAA, INC.-26.21%4 996
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.5.12%1 902
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.16.67%781