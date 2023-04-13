Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CarMax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMX   US1431301027

CARMAX, INC.

(KMX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:39:53 2023-04-13 am EDT
68.60 USD   +0.03%
10:18aCarMax, Inc: Fallen angel, attractive valuation
MS
07:53aRBC Boosts Price Target on CarMax to $70 From $60, Calls Fiscal Q4 Trends 'Better Than Expected,' Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/12CarMax's Fiscal Q4 'Tough' Quarter With Headwinds Expected to Continue in Near Term, Wedbush Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CarMax, Inc: Fallen angel, attractive valuation

04/13/2023 | 10:18am EDT
The largest used car sales network in the United States, which published yesterday half-hearted annual results, has seen its market capitalization divided by half in a few months.

If the growth trend remains positive - sales triple in ten years, from $11 billion to $30 billion - profitability is going through a serious air pocket, since net income is back to its 2013-2014 levels.

The reasons for this are: a drop in like-for-like sales, linked among other things to the emergence of new players such as Carvana; the rise in interest rates, which restricts credit activities and leads to a first series of payment defaults; and the cost of investments in the digital transition, among other things.

The most glaring weakness of CarMax's business model remains the lack of operating leverage. This can be seen in the margin compression that accompanies the spectacular sales growth.

On a more positive note, the U.S. used car market is huge, with nearly 40 million units sold annually. It is also still very fragmented, and largely dominated by CarMax, which sells three times as many vehicles as its leading competitor.

By 2026, the group intends to sell 2 million vehicles a year and generate $33 billion in revenues: as we can see, there should be no shortage of opportunities for consolidation, even if in the past CarMax has grown mainly organically.

It is worth noting that the management has been very successful in breaking into the wholesale business. This segment now represents a quarter of the turnover, and ensures a competitive supply cost on the retail segment.

In reality, the current concern is of course the credit segment. CarMax lends directly to its Tier 1, so-called prime, customers and subcontracts almost all of the loans to Tier 2 or 3, so-called subprime, customers; but the whole thing remains a black box, and the creditworthiness of the borrowers is questionable.

The history of profitability of the credit activities is good, but it is not clear whether this trend will be sustainable in the new interest rate environment. This context is weighing on all the players in the sector - for example, Ally Financial, which has since become a new position of Berkshire Hathaway.

By the way, CarMax is pursuing a capital allocation strategy dear to Berkshire, since the group has redirected four-fifths of its profits from the last decade to share buybacks.

If the group manages to return to its historical profitability levels, it should be able to generate between $1.2 and $1.5 billion in profit per year. It is difficult to resist the current valuation if you subscribe to this scenario.

However, we will have to deal with the great opacity of the business model.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
All news about CARMAX, INC.
07:53aRBC Boosts Price Target on CarMax to $70 From $60, Calls Fiscal Q4 Trends 'Better Than ..
MT
04/12CarMax's Fiscal Q4 'Tough' Quarter With Headwinds Expected to Continue in Near Term, We..
MT
04/12Marketmind: Stocks defy negativity in CPI vigil
RE
04/11News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/11Wall St ends mixed as inflation data comes into focus
RE
04/11Consumer Cos Up as CarMax Surges on Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04/11Equity Markets Struggle for Direction Ahead of Wednesday's Key Inflation Report
MT
04/11Equity Markets Struggle for Direction Ahead of Wednesday's Key Inflation Report
MT
04/11Moderna, TSR fall; CarMax, Coinbase rise
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARMAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 051 M - -
Net income 2023 447 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 841 M 10 841 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CARMAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarMax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARMAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 68,58 $
Average target price 69,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William D. Nash Auction Manager
Enrique N. Mayor-Mora Vice President-Finance
Thomas J. Folliard Director-Purchasing
Shamim Mohammad Chief Technology & Information Officer, Senior VP
Charles Joseph Wilson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARMAX, INC.12.63%10 841
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.3.91%1 458
CARVANA CO.94.94%980
IDOM INC.21.54%609
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.15.43%535
KAMUX OYJ21.59%231
