Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CarMax, Inc.    KMX

CARMAX, INC.

(KMX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CarMax is Hiring for More Than 3,500 Positions by End of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, announced plans to hire for more than 3,500 positions companywide by the end of the year. At a time when many retailers are hiring for temporary seasonal positions, CarMax is hiring for long-term careers. Candidates can apply now for open positions at the CarMax careers website

CarMax has more than 25,000 associates nationwide and is hiring for a variety of positions among its customer experience centers, corporate locations, and 220 stores nationwide. 

Positions in highest demand include the following:

  • More than 1,300 Auto Technicians, Detailers, Painters and Inventory Associates: Help the company increase its production of vehicles for retail to customers to support the company’s continued growth. CarMax’s highly trained associates will primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale. Automotive technicians find value in the company’s award-winning training program, strong opportunities to grow long-term careers, reimbursement programs for ASE certification, and free or discounted tools. Sign-on bonus of up to $2,500 available for some positions. Open positions are available at CarMax stores nationwide. 
  • More than 900 Store Sales and Business Office Associates: Store associates are the face of the company and serve customers in-person throughout their car buying journey. Sales consultants work directly with customers to answer questions and help them find the best vehicle option to fit their needs. Business Office associates guide customers through the administrative process associated with vehicle sales and support the functions of all store departments. Open positions are available among CarMax’s 220 store locations nationwide. 
  • More than 600 Customer Experience Consultants: Support customers over the phone or online with shopping and financing until the customer is ready to pick up their vehicle at an area store or receive the vehicle through home delivery. o Average pay of $22.50 an hour with the opportunity to earn $30+ an hour. Sign-on bonuses of $500 - $5,000 depending on location. Open positions are available at CarMax Customer Experience Centers in Atlanta, Ga., Kansas City, Kan., Raleigh, N.C., Richmond, Va., and Phoenix, Ariz. 
  • More than 100 Digital Technology, Product and Data Science: Leverage technology and agile methodologies to deliver exceptional customer and associate experiences that push the automotive retail industry forward. Whether you’re analyzing big data and driving insights; delivering automated, scalable solutions; designing innovative, new products; or articulating the CarMax brand; your work will ensure CarMax stays at the forefront of our field. Most associates at CarMax’s corporate locations are working from home at least through the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Going forward, CarMax anticipates that many corporate positions will offer a hybrid work environment with flexibility to work a combination of onsite and remotely during the work week, as well as an option to work 100% remotely in some roles. Open positions are available at CarMax’s Home Office and Digital Innovation Center in Richmond, VA. 

"We're looking for high integrity, customer-focused associates to join our team and help us continue to transform the way people buy and sell cars,” said Diane Cafritz, chief human resources officer and senior vice president at CarMax, "Investing in our associates is a top priority for the company and you will be given award-winning training and development opportunities to continue to learn, grow your skills, and build a great career at CarMax."


Why Work at CarMax?

  • A commitment to taking care of our associates through competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package, including full and part-time benefits, a retirement savings plan, tuition reimbursement, and discounts on car purchases and services.
  • A strong focus on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities. We’ve put significant measures in place to reduce the risk of exposure and further spread of COVID-19, including requiring associates to wear masks while working closely with others, implementing enhanced cleaning measures at all locations, and practicing social distancing guidelines in all locations.
  • A growing business fueled by operating with integrity and transparency; and a focus on giving our customers an experience they've never had before.
  • An ability to make an impact in the communities where our associates live and work through company sponsored events and volunteer team builders.
  • An award-winning workplace, including FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies to work For, Best Workplaces in Retail and Best Workplaces for Diversity; Training Magazine’s "Training Top 125" companies in America; and recognition by G.I. Jobs as a Military Friendly Employer. CarMax was also recognized as one of PEOPLE Magazine’s 50 Companies that Care: Employers Who Have Gone Above and Beyond During the Pandemic. 
    How Can Job Seekers Apply?

If you’re ready to redefine your career journey, we’d love to hear from you. Apply today at https://careers.carmax.com/us/en
# # #

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.


Attachments 

Lindsey Duke
CarMax
(855) 887-2915
PR@carmax.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CARMAX, INC.
12:07pCARMAX : is Hiring for More Than 3,500 Positions by End of 2020
AQ
12:07pCarMax is Hiring for More Than 3,500 Positions by End of 2020
GL
10/05CARMAX : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results..
AQ
09/28CARMAX INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/24Consumer Cos Down In Volatile Trade -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ion Media, Costco Wholesale, Tesla
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 008 M - -
Net income 2021 697 M - -
Net Debt 2021 772 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 569 M 14 569 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 27 050
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CARMAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarMax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARMAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 117,21 $
Last Close Price 88,79 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William D. Nash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Folliard Non-Executive Chairman
Edwin J. Hill Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Enrique N. Mayor-Mora Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shamim Mohammad CTO, Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARMAX, INC.1.28%14 569
COPART, INC.23.14%26 424
CARVANA CO.118.77%13 983
IAA, INC.18.93%7 503
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 380
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-33.73%1 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group