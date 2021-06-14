CarMax : Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting Information

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the first quarter ending May 31, 2021 before the market opens on June 25, 2021, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Enrique Mayor-Mora, senior vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 298-3261 (or (706) 679-7457 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3576577. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at investors.carmax.com through September 29, 2021, or via telephone (for approximately one week) by dialing (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3576577.

June 29, 2021 – CarMax Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The CarMax 2021 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday, June 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The meeting will be held virtually and there will be no in-person meeting location. A live webcast of the meeting will be available at investors.carmax.com and a webcast replay will be available following the event.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021, CarMax sold more than 750,000 used vehicles and more than 425,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store and virtual auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $6 billion in receivables during fiscal year 2021, adding to its near $14 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 220 stores, approximately 27,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 17 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

