  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CarMax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMX   US1431301027

CARMAX, INC.

(KMX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:12 2023-04-10 pm EDT
65.86 USD   +2.38%
07:33aCarMax Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Revenue Fall
MT
07:31aCarMax quarterly profit beats estimates helped by cost cuts
RE
07:30aFutures Rally Pre-Bell as March Consumer Price Index Report Looms; Asia, Europe Strong
MT
CarMax quarterly profit beats estimates helped by cost cuts

04/11/2023 | 07:31am EDT
Illustration shows CarMax logo

(Reuters) - Pre-owned car retailer CarMax Inc on Tuesday posted fourth-quarter profit above analysts' estimates, helped by cost cuts implemented in the quarter that offset a hit from cooling demand.

Shares of the company were up by 6.65% at $70.24 in premarket trade.

CarMax had in December implemented a series of measures to help cut costs, such as slowing down on acquiring cars for its inventory, trimming marketing and capital expenses, and lowering staffing "from an attrition basis" and pausing hiring for its corporate office.

"Our deliberate steps to navigate the pressures facing the used car industry are driving sequential improvements in our business," CEO William Nash said on Tuesday.

Demand for used cars was dented over the past year due to higher borrowing costs and soaring commodity and gasoline prices.

CarMax's adjusted fourth-quarter profit came in at 44 cents per share, ahead of Refinitiv IBES estimates of 24 cents per share.

Its quarterly revenue came in at $5.72 billion, down 25.6% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 051 M - -
Net income 2023 450 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 407 M 10 407 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 32 647
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CARMAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarMax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARMAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 65,86 $
Average target price 66,00 $
Spread / Average Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William D. Nash Auction Manager
Enrique N. Mayor-Mora Vice President-Finance
Thomas J. Folliard Director-Purchasing
Shamim Mohammad Chief Technology & Information Officer, Senior VP
Charles Joseph Wilson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARMAX, INC.8.16%10 407
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-0.38%1 437
CARVANA CO.96.41%987
IDOM INC.18.52%591
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.6.63%506
KAMUX OYJ21.02%227
