Carmila: 8% increase in RRPA in 2023

Retail property company Carmila has announced recurring earnings per share (RRPA) for 2023 of 1.60 euros, up 8% on a like-for-like basis, above the forecast confirmed in October 2023 (+2%).



At 342.4 million euros, net rents on a like-for-like basis rose by 4.7%, underpinned by rent indexation (+4.1%), but also due to organic growth stemming from good sales performance.



A dividend up 2.6% to 1.20 euro per share for 2023, paid in cash, will be proposed to the AGM on April 24. Carmila's recurring earnings per share are expected to rise by 2% to at least 1.63 euros in 2024.



