Carmila: 8% increase in RRPA in 2023
At 342.4 million euros, net rents on a like-for-like basis rose by 4.7%, underpinned by rent indexation (+4.1%), but also due to organic growth stemming from good sales performance.
A dividend up 2.6% to 1.20 euro per share for 2023, paid in cash, will be proposed to the AGM on April 24. Carmila's recurring earnings per share are expected to rise by 2% to at least 1.63 euros in 2024.
