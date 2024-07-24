PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 24 July 2024

2024 Half-Year Financial Report Available

Carmila has made available to the public and filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) its 2024 Half Year Financial Report.

It can be consulted on Carmila's website www.carmila.com, in the Finance section.

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT PRESS CONTACT Pierre-Yves Thirion - CFO Elodie Arcayna - Directrice communication pierre_yves_thirion@carmila.com elodie_arcayna@carmila.com +33 6 47 21 60 49 +33 7 86 54 40 10

INVESTOR AGENDA

25 July 2024: First half 2024 results presentation

17 October 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the third quarter 2024

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2023, its portfolio was valued at €5.9 billion and is made up of 201 shopping centres, with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

This press release is available in the "Financial Press Releases" section of Carmila's Finance webpage:

https://www.carmila.com/en/finance/financial-press-releases

Visit our website athttps://www.carmila.com/en/