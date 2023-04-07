Carmila : Information relating to executive corporate officer compensation

Boulogne-Billancourt, 6 April 2023 Information relating to executive corporate officer compensation In accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code of Corporate Governance, Carmila is disclosing the decisions taken by the Board of Directors relating to (i) the components of compensation and benefits in kind to be paid to corporate officers in respect of 2022, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting of 11 May 2023, and (ii) the compensation policies for corporate officers. Components of compensation and benefits in kind to be paid to corporate officers in respect of 2022 At its meeting of 15 February 2023, the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, determined the following components of compensation to be paid to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in respect of 2022: For Marie Cheval, Chair and Chief Executive Officer Annual fixed compensation: €500,000. Annual variable compensation: the variable portion of compensation for the Chair and Chief Executive Officer is equal to 100% of her gross fixed compensation if the performance criteria are achieved at 100%, and up to 120% of her gross fixed compensation if the performance criteria are achieved at 200%. It is determined based on general quantitative criteria (50%), individual quantitative criteria (20%) and individual qualitative criteria (30%). The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, determined that Marie Cheval's overall performance criteria were met at a level of 143%, corresponding to annual variable compensation of €543,000. Long-term compensation: under the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2022, the Board of Directors allocated 44,248 free shares to Marie Cheval, subject to service and performance conditions. Director compensation: €45,000. Benefits in kind: Marie Cheval receives benefits in kind including (i) a Company car and (ii) unemployment insurance contributions as part of her enrolment in the private executive unemployment insurance plan for managers taken out with GSC. The estimated value of these two benefits in kind in 2022 was €15,193. Visit our website at www.carmila.com 1

For Sébastien Vanhoove, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Annual fixed compensation: €165,000, corresponding to the 50% portion of fixed compensation borne by the Company. Annual variable compensation: the variable portion of compensation for the Deputy Chief Executive Officer is equal to 40% of his gross fixed compensation if the performance criteria are achieved at 100%, and up to 80% of his gross fixed compensation if the performance criteria are achieved at 200%. It is determined based on general quantitative criteria (50%), individual quantitative criteria (20%) and individual qualitative criteria (30%). The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, determined that Sébastien Vanhoove's overall performance criteria were met at a level of 143%, corresponding to annual variable compensation of €95,000. Long-term compensation: under the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2022, the Board of Directors allocated 11,615 free shares to Sébastien Vanhoove, subject to service and performance conditions. In addition, during 2022, 6,962 ordinary shares vested to Sébastien Vanhoove following the conversion of 6,962class C preference shares allocated as part of the free preference share plan of May 16, 2019. Compensation policies for corporate officers In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-37-2 of the French Commercial Code, the 2023 compensation policies for corporate officers were decided by the Board of Directors on 15 February 2023, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. They are based on the same principles as the 2022 compensation policies for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and for company Directors. The Deputy Chief Executive Officer's compensation policy was amended regarding the following aspects: Annual fixed compensation: the portion of Sébastien Vanhoove's fixed compensation paid by the Company amounts to €185,000, plus an additional fixed component of €30,000 paid in full by the Company; and

Annual variable compensation: the variable portion of the compensation of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Vanhoove, is equal to 50% of his gross fixed compensation if the performance criteria are achieved at 100%, and up to 100% of his gross fixed compensation if the performance criteria are achieved at 200%. The remainder remains unchanged. These compensation policies will be submitted for the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of 11 May 2023. In addition, subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, decided in principle to allocate free shares to Marie Cheval and Sébastien Vanhoove. These free shares will be subject to performance criteria and a service condition, as well as a three-year vesting period.