Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Carmila
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARM   FR0010828137

CARMILA

(CARM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:06 2023-03-29 am EDT
13.40 EUR   +1.67%
12:12pCarmila : Investor Presentation March 2023
PU
02/16Carmila S.A. Proposes Dividend for the Year of 2022
CI
02/16Carmila to Seek Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carmila : Investor Presentation March 2023

03/29/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carmila Investor Presentation

March 2023

owns and manages 208 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy

LEADING CENTRES IN

THEIR AREA

CARREFOUR

Carmila centres are attached to Carrefour hypermarkets

Carmila does not own the hypermarket (no tenants >2% of rental base…)

Gross Asset Value

Carrefour owns 36% of Carmila's share capital

6.2bn

Strong synergies with Carrefour (development, commercial, marketing, operations…)

France 121 centres

Complete national coverage, medium-sized cities

Spain 79 centres

Major cities (Madrid, Barcelona, etc.) and tourist destinations (Malaga, Majorca, Seville, Valencia…)

Italy 8 centres

Northern Italy

History of Carmila

Outlook 2023-2026

Key Figures

  • 1. EPRA LTV including RETTS

  • 2. To be proposed to shareholders at the annual meeting in May 2023

Disclaimer

Carmila SA published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 16:11:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CARMILA
12:12pCarmila : Investor Presentation March 2023
PU
02/16Carmila S.A. Proposes Dividend for the Year of 2022
CI
02/16Carmila to Seek Acquisitions
CI
02/16Transcript : Carmila S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
02/15Carmila S.A. announces an Equity Buyback for €20 million worth of its shares.
CI
02/15Carmila S.A. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/08Carmila to Divest Properties in Spain, France for EUR90 Million
MT
02/08An undisclosed buyer completed the acquisition of Portfolio of four assets in Spain fro..
CI
02/07An unknown buyer reached an agreement to acquire asset in Montélimar in France for ..
CI
02/07Carmila S.A. signed an agreement to acquire portfolio of four assets in Spain for EUR 7..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 388 M 421 M 421 M
Net income 2022 131 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2022 2 314 M 2 509 M 2 509 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 8,40%
Capitalization 1 894 M 2 053 M 2 053 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart CARMILA
Duration : Period :
Carmila Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARMILA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,18 €
Average target price 13,98 €
Spread / Average Target 6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marie Cheval Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Yves Thirion Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Desprès Director-Operations & Carmila Retail Development
Nadra Moussalem Independent Director
Nathalie Robin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARMILA-1.20%2 053
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-11.35%34 030
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-10.12%16 283
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-13.93%11 277
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.54%9 979
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-7.82%7 680
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer