Carmila Investor Presentation
March 2023
owns and manages 208 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy
LEADING CENTRES IN
THEIR AREA
Carmila centres are attached to Carrefour hypermarkets
Carmila does not own the hypermarket (no tenants >2% of rental base…)
Carrefour owns 36% of Carmila's share capital
€6.2bn
Strong synergies with Carrefour (development, commercial, marketing, operations…)
France 121 centres
Complete national coverage, medium-sized cities
Spain 79 centres
Major cities (Madrid, Barcelona, etc.) and tourist destinations (Malaga, Majorca, Seville, Valencia…)
Italy 8 centres
Northern Italy
History of Carmila
Outlook 2023-2026
Key Figures
Disclaimer
Carmila SA published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 16:11:25 UTC.