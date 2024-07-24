Carmila: Launch of a Share Buyback Program for €10 Million

Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has signed a cash share buyback mandate with an investment service provider for a maximum amount of €10 million.

The purchase period will start on 29 July 2024 and end, at the latest, on 31 December 2024. The shares purchased will be held for future cancellation.

This operation falls within the framework of Carmila's share buyback program, as authorized by the General Meeting of shareholders of 24 April 2024.

INVESTOR AGENDA

25 July 2024: First half 2024 results presentation

17 October 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the third quarter 2024

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2023, its portfolio was valued at €5.9 billion and is made up of 201 shopping centres, with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Pierre-Yves Thirion - CFO

pierre_yves_thirion@carmila.com

+33 6 47 21 60 49



PRESS CONTACT

Elodie Arcayna - Corporate Communications Director

elodie_arcayna@carmila.com

+33 7 86 54 40 10