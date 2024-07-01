Regulatory News:

On June 28, 2024, Carmila (Paris:CARM) granted to an entity managed by Primonial REIM France a put option to sell its entire 7% stake in Galimmo SCA, exercisable1 until July 30, 2024, for approximately €27 million (that is €11.93 per share).

This agreement follows on from the agreement announced on July 12, 2023 for the acquisition of the direct and indirect stake held by the controlling shareholders of Galimmo SCA (representing 93% of the share capital and voting rights of Galimmo SCA), which should be completed today and which will be communicated in a separate announcement today.

In the event the put option is exercised, Carmila will own 99.9% of the share capital of Galimmo SCA, representing a total investment of €299 million, an average acquisition price of €9.22 per share and a 38% discount to the NDV EPRA NAV at December 31, 2023.

Carmila will file a tender offer in the coming weeks, followed – in the event the put option is exercised – by a squeeze-out, for the remaining shares in Galimmo SCA.

The tender offer price will depend on the implementation of a squeeze-out. In any event, this tender offer price will not be lower than €11.93 and will remain subject to the work of the independent expert to be appointed by Galimmo SCA in accordance with legal and regulatory provisions.

INVESTOR AGENDA

24 July 2024 (after market close): First half 2024 results

25 July 2024: First half 2024 results presentation

17 October 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the third quarter 2024

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2023, its portfolio was valued at €5.9 billion and is made up of 201 shopping centres, with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

1 Subject to the condition precedent that Carmila acquires the entire stake held by the controlling shareholders of Galimmo SCA, representing 93% of the share capital and voting rights.

