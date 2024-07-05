Regulatory News:

At 30 June 2024, resources made available for the liquidity agreement concluded by Carmila (Paris:CA) with Kepler Cheuvreux were the following:

- 80,485 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 472,897.77

During the 1st half-year of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

- For purchase, 393,209 shares, for a total amount of Euro 6,354,864.11 (2,110 transactions);

- For sale, 367,163 shares, for a total amount of Euro 5,921,661.09 (1,661 transactions).

For information, at the time of the last assessments, available resources were:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly assessment at December 31, 2023, available resources were:

- 132,439 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 889,996.

2. During the 2nd half-year of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

- For purchase, 274,672 shares, for a total amount of Euro 3,935,473 (1,898 transactions);

- For sale, 244,989 shares, for a total amount of Euro 3,542,256 (1,774 transactions).

3. As of July 1st, 2021, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources were:

- 112,910 CARMILA shares ;

- Euro 991,074.

4. As of December 31, 2018, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2018-1 dated July 2, 2018, the following resources were:

- 203,848 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 743,970.

*withdrawal of 102,358 shares on July 1st, 2019.

INVESTOR AGENDA

24 July 2024 (after market close): First half 2024 results

25 July 2024: First half 2024 results presentation

17 October 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the third quarter 2024

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2023, its portfolio was valued at €5.9 billion and is made up of 201 shopping centres, with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

Important notice

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management’s beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available in the “Regulatory Information” section of Carmila’s Finance webpage:https://www.carmila.com/en/finance/regulatory-information/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240705273206/en/