Carmila : Statement from the Board of Directors

Boulogne-Billancourt, 27 November 2020

STATEMENT FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

At its meeting of 26 November 2020, the Board of Directors noted the departure of Géry Robert-Ambroix as Deputy CEO of Carmila. Mr Robert-Ambroix wishes to pursue a new professional challenge.

All Board members thanked Géry Robert-Ambroix for his service to the Company, which he helped create in 2014 and list on the stock market in 2017. His commitment and expertise along with the success of the new businesses he developed have helped place Carmila among the leading owners of shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy.

Also on 26 November 2020, based on a recommendation of Marie Cheval, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the Board appointed Sébastien Vanhoove as Deputy CEO of Carmila.

Lastly, the Board also decided to reinforce the role of Olivier Lecomte, Lead Independent Director, in assisting Marie Cheval, Board Chairman, in her duties to ensure that the Company's governance bodies are operating correctly.

