Carmila: acquisition of 93% of Galimmo finalized

July 02, 2024 at 02:04 am EDT

Carmila announces the completion of the acquisition of 93% of the capital of Galimmo SCA for a total price of 272 million euros, or 9.02 euros per share, a transaction carried out simultaneously with the acquisition of Cora France by Carrefour.



Taking into account the potential acquisition of 7% of the capital from an entity managed by Primonial Reim France announced earlier, the retail property company would hold 99.9% of Galimmo SCA's capital, representing a total investment of 299 million.



The transaction will be immediately accretive for Carmila shareholders, both in terms of recurring earnings per share (around 5% including full-year synergies) and EPRA NDV net asset value (around 5%).



In accordance with stock market regulations, Carmila will file a simplified tender offer in the coming weeks, followed by a squeeze-out if the shares are acquired from the entity managed by Primonial Reim France.



