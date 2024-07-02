Carmila: acquisition of 93% of Galimmo finalized
Taking into account the potential acquisition of 7% of the capital from an entity managed by Primonial Reim France announced earlier, the retail property company would hold 99.9% of Galimmo SCA's capital, representing a total investment of 299 million.
The transaction will be immediately accretive for Carmila shareholders, both in terms of recurring earnings per share (around 5% including full-year synergies) and EPRA NDV net asset value (around 5%).
In accordance with stock market regulations, Carmila will file a simplified tender offer in the coming weeks, followed by a squeeze-out if the shares are acquired from the entity managed by Primonial Reim France.
